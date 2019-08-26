Yankees News: Latest Injury Updates on Luis Severino, Giancarlo Stanton and More

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The New York Yankees are still in first place in the American League East despite numerous injuries, and they could get three key pieces back for the stretch run.

MLB.com's Bryan Hoch provided a series of injury updates Monday, noting slugger Giancarlo Stanton could take batting practice Tuesday after he performed drills Monday. Stanton hasn't played since June 25 because of a right PCL strain.

Starting pitcher Luis Severino will throw a 35-pitch simulated game Tuesday and may begin a minor league rehab assignment Sunday. He is yet to pitch this season while recovering from a right lat strain.

Relief pitcher Dellin Betances also has a right lat strain and is set to throw to hitters Wednesday before a potential minor league rehab assignment. Betances hasn't pitched this season either.

It's a testament to New York's depth and talent that it is 85-47 and nine games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. Many teams wouldn't be able to withstand extended absences from players the caliber of Stanton, Severino and Betances.

Stanton won the National League MVP Award in 2017 with an MLB-high 59 home runs and 132 RBI for the Miami Marlins and followed up with 38 long balls and 100 RBI last year in his first campaign with the Bronx Bombers.

Severino is a two-time All-Star who anchored the staff last year with a 3.39 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 220 strikeouts in 191.1 innings. Betances is a four-time All-Star who tallied a 2.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 115 strikeouts in 66.2 innings last season.

Fortunately for the Yankees, they still have Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton and Adam Ottavino, among others, in the bullpen to make up for Betances' absence. They also have Gleyber Torres, Gary Sanchez, Aaron Judge and DJ LeMahieu to carry the lineup while Stanton is out.

Severino's potential return is the most important of the three for New York considering starting pitching is the team's biggest weakness. It is a mere 19th in starters' ERA (4.82), which could spell trouble in the postseason.

If Stanton, Betances and especially Severino are all back for the postseason, the Yankees will be an even bigger threat to lift the Commissioner's Trophy for the first time since 2009.