Lakers Rumors: Dwight Howard Officially Signs Contract; Will Wear No. 39 Jersey

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2019

Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard (21) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Dwight Howard cleared waivers Monday, which will allow the veteran center to officially sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. 

Charania noted Howard will wear the No. 39 jersey.

The Lakers set their sights on the eight-time All-Star after DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn ACL earlier this month.

Charania reported Friday he will sign a one-year, $2.6 million non-guaranteed deal.

Howard only made nine appearances for the Washington Wizards in 2018-19. He underwent an L4-L5 lumbar microdiscectomy last November and didn't return for the remainder of the season.

The injury continued his overall decline, a trend that arguably started with his trade to the Lakers in August 2012. Howard never meshed with Kobe Bryant, and the Lakers won 45 games before getting swept in the first round of the 2013 playoffs.

The 33-year-old has remained a consistent scorer and rebounder; however, he will now be moving to his sixth team in five seasons—five teams if you exclude his brief stint this summer with the Memphis Grizzlies—which largely speaks for itself.

Multiple franchises have taken a flier on Howard, only to see him quickly wear out his welcome.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers made it clear to Howard he'd be gone if he ruffled any feathers in the locker room.

Wojnarowski reported he spoke with team officials, players and coaches to ease any doubts about his willingness to accept a lesser role, while adding this has become a regular theme: "For years, Howard, 33, has sold an almost annual idea of a personal renaissance and epiphany, only to infuriate coaches and teammates with behavior that moved from selfish on the court to childish and disruptive off it."

Charania wrote Howard is expected to vie for Los Angeles' starting center position with JaVale McGee with Cousins out for the foreseeable future.

Related

    Rondo Is Set to Join Elite Company in Assists

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Rondo Is Set to Join Elite Company in Assists

    Lake Show Life
    via Lake Show Life

    Does AD Have to Play the 5 Now?

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Does AD Have to Play the 5 Now?

    Hoops Habit
    via Hoops Habit

    5 Reasons They Have a Championship-caliber Roster

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    5 Reasons They Have a Championship-caliber Roster

    Lake Show Life
    via Lake Show Life

    Dwight and Things We Never Thought We'd See

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Dwight and Things We Never Thought We'd See

    LA Sports Hub
    via LA Sports Hub