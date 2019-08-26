Lakers Rumors: Dwight Howard Officially Signs Contract; Will Wear No. 39 Jersey

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Dwight Howard cleared waivers Monday, which will allow the veteran center to officially sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania noted Howard will wear the No. 39 jersey.

The Lakers set their sights on the eight-time All-Star after DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn ACL earlier this month.

Charania reported Friday he will sign a one-year, $2.6 million non-guaranteed deal.

Howard only made nine appearances for the Washington Wizards in 2018-19. He underwent an L4-L5 lumbar microdiscectomy last November and didn't return for the remainder of the season.

The injury continued his overall decline, a trend that arguably started with his trade to the Lakers in August 2012. Howard never meshed with Kobe Bryant, and the Lakers won 45 games before getting swept in the first round of the 2013 playoffs.

The 33-year-old has remained a consistent scorer and rebounder; however, he will now be moving to his sixth team in five seasons—five teams if you exclude his brief stint this summer with the Memphis Grizzlies—which largely speaks for itself.

Multiple franchises have taken a flier on Howard, only to see him quickly wear out his welcome.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers made it clear to Howard he'd be gone if he ruffled any feathers in the locker room.

Wojnarowski reported he spoke with team officials, players and coaches to ease any doubts about his willingness to accept a lesser role, while adding this has become a regular theme: "For years, Howard, 33, has sold an almost annual idea of a personal renaissance and epiphany, only to infuriate coaches and teammates with behavior that moved from selfish on the court to childish and disruptive off it."

Charania wrote Howard is expected to vie for Los Angeles' starting center position with JaVale McGee with Cousins out for the foreseeable future.