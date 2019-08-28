Best NFL Draft Matchups for Week 1 of College Football

0 of 7

David Madison/Getty Images

The return of college football is an exciting time for millions of fans, but not everyone watches games the same way. While you may be focused on your favorite team or a specific player, others will be watching Week 1 through an NFL draft lens.

We narrowed our focus to matchups you'll see during games. For example, a quarterback isn't playing against a quarterback. Cornerbacks are opposite wide receivers, and offensive tackles mostly deal with defensive ends, etc.

Unfortunately for draftniks, Duke cornerback Mark Gilbert will likely not face the four-headed Alabama receiving monster. Gilbert is sidelined indefinitely with a hip injury.

The list is organized chronologically based on kickoff time.