Matt Miller's Way-Too-Early 2020 NFL Draft Big Board

Matt Miller
May 7, 2019

    The 2020 NFL draft looks like a special one if your favorite team needs a running back or wide receiver. It might be a historic group in those positions once the evaluations are all wrapped up. The running back group is four deep with established, legit stars at the position. Wide receiver is loaded with maybe the best prospect I've ever evaluated (Jerry Jeudy) as well as household names like Tee Higgins, Laviska Shenault, CeeDee Lamb and Donovan Peoples-Jones. 

    The rest of the draft? We're waiting to see how it plays out with some key players primed for breakout seasons and the surprise players to jump onto the scene—remember no one had Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray as No. 1 overall picks the summer before their final seasons—but the early look is that this could be a down year for offensive line, defensive tackle and cornerback.

    Ranking players before the college football season has begun can be dangerous, but think of this as a prioritized watch list more than a set list of rankings.

Top 32 Overall Players

    1. Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State
    2. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
    3. Grant Delpit, S, LSU
    4. A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa
    5. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
    6. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
    7. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
    8. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
    9. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
    10. Walker Little, OT, Stanford
    11. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
    12. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
    13. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
    14. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
    15. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
    16. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
    17. K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
    18. CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
    19. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
    20. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
    21. Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn
    22. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama
    23. Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama
    24. Anfernee Jennings, EDGE, Alabama
    25. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
    26. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
    27. Trey Adams, OT, Washington
    28. Nick Coe, DL, Auburn
    29. Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State
    30. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
    31. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
    32. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Quarterbacks

    Biggest Hype: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

    Best Traits: Justin Herbert, Oregon

    Most NFL-Ready: Jake Fromm, Georgia

    Best Arm: Jacob Eason, Washington

    Best Runner: Tua Tagovailoa

    Best Potential: Tua Tagovailoa

    Biggest Question Mark: Shea Patterson, Michigan

    Biggest Sleeper: Nate Stanley, Iowa

    1. Justin Herbert, Oregon
    2. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
    3. Jake Fromm, Georgia
    4. Jacob Eason, Washington
    5. Shea Patterson, Michigan
    6. K.J. Costello, Stanford
    7. Feleipe Franks, Florida
    8. Brian Lewerke, Michigan State
    9. Jake Bentley, South Carolina
    10. Nate Stanley, Iowa

Running Backs

    Biggest Hype: Travis Etienne, Clemson

    Best Traits: Travis Etienne

    Most NFL-Ready: Travis Etienne

    Best Third-Down Back: D'Andre Swift, Georgia

    Best Speed: D'Andre Swift

    Best Power: Najee Harris, Alabama

    Best Potential: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

    Biggest Question Mark: Cam Akers, FSU

    Biggest Sleeper: Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

    1. Travis Etienne, Clemson
    2. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
    3. D'Andre Swift, Georgia
    4. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
    5. Najee Harris, Alabama
    6. Cam Akers, FSU
    7. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt
    8. J.J. Taylor, Arizona
    9. A.J. Dillon, Boston College
    10. Eno Benjamin, Arizona State

Wide Receivers

    Biggest Hype: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

    Best Traits: Jerry Jeudy

    Most NFL-Ready: Jerry Jeudy

    Best Outside Receiver: Jerry Jeudy

    Best Slot Receiver: Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

    Best Hands: Tee Higgins, Clemson

    Best Route-Runner: Jerry Jeudy

    Best Potential: Jerry Jeudy

    Biggest Question Mark: Collin Johnson, Texas (speed)

    Biggest Sleeper: Demetris Robertson, Georgia

    1. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
    2. Tee Higgins, Clemson
    3. Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado
    4. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
    5. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
    6. Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
    7. Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
    8. Collin Johnson, Texas
    9. Devonta Smith, Alabama
    10. Demetris Robertson, Georgia

Tight Ends

    Biggest Hype: Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

    Best Traits: Albert Okwuegbunam

    Most NFL-Ready: Colby Parkinson, Stanford

    Best Slot Tight End: Albert Okwuegbunam

    Best Hands: Albert Okwuegbunam

    Best Route-Runner: Grant Calcaterra, Oklahoma

    Best Blocker: Chase Allen, Iowa State

    Biggest Question Mark: Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri (injury)

    Biggest Sleeper: Mitchell Wilcox, USF

    1. Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
    2. Colby Parkinson, Stanford
    3. Jacob Breeland, Oregon
    4. Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
    5. Grant Calcaterra, Oklahoma
    6. Mitchell Wilcox, USF
    7. Brycen Hopkins, Purdue
    8. Chase Allen, Iowa State
    9. Sean McKeon, Michigan
    10. Harrison Bryant, FAU

Offensive Tackles

    Biggest Hype: Walker Little, Stanford

    Best Traits: Andrew Thomas, Georgia

    Most NFL-Ready: Andrew Thomas

    Best Run-Blocker: Andrew Thomas

    Best Pass-Blocker: Trey Adams, Washington

    Best Potential: Trey Adams

    Biggest Question Mark: Trey Smith, Tennessee (injury)

    Biggest Sleeper: Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon

    1. Walker Little, Stanford
    2. Andrew Thomas, Georgia
    3. Trey Adams, Washington
    4. Alaric Jackson, Iowa
    5. Mekhi Becton, Louisville
    6. Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon
    7. Austin Jackson, USC
    8. Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
    9. Brady Aiello, Oregon
    10. Trey Smith, Tennessee

Offensive Guards

    Biggest Hype: Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame

    Best Traits: Shane Lemieux, Oregon

    Most NFL-Ready: Shane Lemieux

    Best Run-Blocker: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

    Best Pass-Blocker: Shane Lemieux

    Best Potential: Tommy Kraemer

    Biggest Question Mark: Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson

    Biggest Sleeper: Jon Runyan, Michigan

    1. Shane Lemieux, Oregon
    2. Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
    3. Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame
    4. Jon Runyan, Michigan
    5. John Simpson, Clemson
    6. Ben Bredeson, Michigan
    7. Bryce Meeker, Iowa State
    8. Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson
    9. Josh Knipfel, Iowa State
    10. Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

Centers

    Biggest Hype: Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

    Best Traits: Tyler Biadasz

    Most NFL-Ready: Tyler Biadasz

    Best Run-Blocker: Tyler Biadasz

    Best Pass-Blocker: Zach Shackelford, Texas

    Best Potential: Tyler Biadasz

    Biggest Question Mark: Kenny Cooper, Georgia Tech (scheme)

    Biggest Sleeper: Nick Harris, Washington

    1. Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
    2. Zach Shackelford, Texas
    3. Jake Hanson, Oregon
    4. Darryl Williams, Mississippi State
    5. Matt Hennessy, Temple
    6. Gage Cervenka, Clemson
    7. Cohl Cabral, Arizona State
    8. Nick Harris, Washington
    9. Trystan Colon-Castillo, Missouri
    10. Kenny Cooper, Georgia Tech

Defensive Line

    Biggest Hype: Derrick Brown, Auburn

    Best Traits: LaBryan Ray, Alabama

    Most NFL-Ready: Derrick Brown

    Best Run-Stopper: Raekwon Davis, Alabama

    Best Pass-Rusher: Derrick Brown

    Best Potential: LaBryan Ray

    Biggest Question Mark: Mustafa Johnson, Colorado

    Biggest Sleeper: Ray Lima, Iowa State

    1. Derrick Brown, Auburn
    2. Raekwon Davis, Alabama
    3. Nick Coe, Auburn
    4. LaBryan Ray, Alabama
    5. Rashard Lawrence, LSU
    6. Leki Fotu, Utah
    7. Breiden Fehoko, LSU
    8. Mustafa Johnson, Colorado
    9. Ray Lima, Iowa State
    10. Marvin Wilson, FSU

Edge-Rushers

    Biggest Hype: Chase Young, Ohio State

    Best Trait: Chase Young

    Most NFL-Ready: Chase Young

    Best Run-Stopper: A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

    Best Pass-Rusher: Chase Young

    Best Potential: Chase Young

    Biggest Question Mark: K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU (injury)

    Biggest Sleeper: Kenny Willekes, Michigan State

    1. Chase Young, Ohio State
    2. A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
    3. K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
    4. Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
    5. Terrell Lewis, Alabama
    6. Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
    7. Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
    8. Curtis Weaver, Boise State
    9. Bradlee Anae, Utah
    10. Mike Danna, Michigan

Linebackers

    Biggest Hype: Dylan Moses, Alabama

    Best Traits: Dylan Moses

    Most NFL-Ready: Dylan Moses

    Best Run-Stopper: Paddy Fisher, Northwestern

    Best Pass Coverage: Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

    Best Pass-Rusher: Dylan Moses

    Best Potential: Dylan Moses

    Biggest Question Mark: Shaquille Quarterman, Miami

    Biggest Sleeper: David Woodward, Utah State

    1. Dylan Moses, Alabama
    2. Paddy Fisher, Northwestern
    3. Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
    4. Shaquille Quarterman, Miami
    5. Troy Dye, Oregon
    6. Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
    7. David Woodward, Utah State
    8. Joe Bachie, Michigan State
    9. Khaleke Hudson, Michigan
    10. Michael Pinckney, Miami

Cornerbacks

    Biggest Hype: CJ Henderson, Florida    

    Best Traits: CJ Henderson

    Most NFL-Ready: CJ Henderson

    Best Slot Cornerback: Lavert Hill, Michigan

    Best Man Coverage: CJ Henderson

    Best Zone Coverage: Trevon Diggs, Alabama

    Best Potential: CJ Henderson

    Biggest Sleeper: Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern

    1. CJ Henderson, Florida
    2. Trevon Diggs, Alabama
    3. Kristian Fulton, LSU
    4. Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State
    5. A.J. Terrell, Clemson
    6. Lavert Hill, Michigan
    7. Bryce Hall, Virginia
    8. Mark Gilbert, Duke
    9. Julian Blackmon, Utah
    10. Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern

Safeties

    Biggest Hype: Grant Delpit, LSU

    Best Traits: Grant Delpit

    Most NFL-Ready: Grant Delpit

    Best Coverage: Richard LeCounte, Georgia

    Best Strong Safety: Grant Delpit

    Best Free Safety: Xavier McKinney, Alabama

    Best Hybrid Defender: Grant Delpit

    Best Run-Stopper: Grant Delpit

    Best Potential: Grant Delpit

    Biggest Sleeper: Brandon Jones, Texas

    1. Grant Delpit, LSU
    2. Xavier McKinney, Alabama
    3. Richard LeCounte, Georgia
    4. Stanford Samuels, FSU
    5. Jordan Fuller, Ohio State
    6. Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame
    7. Richie Grant, UCF
    8. David Dowell, Michigan State
    9. Greg Eisworth, Iowa State
    10. Brandon Jones, Texas