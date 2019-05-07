Matt Miller's Way-Too-Early 2020 NFL Draft Big Board

0 of 13

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft looks like a special one if your favorite team needs a running back or wide receiver. It might be a historic group in those positions once the evaluations are all wrapped up. The running back group is four deep with established, legit stars at the position. Wide receiver is loaded with maybe the best prospect I've ever evaluated (Jerry Jeudy) as well as household names like Tee Higgins, Laviska Shenault, CeeDee Lamb and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

The rest of the draft? We're waiting to see how it plays out with some key players primed for breakout seasons and the surprise players to jump onto the scene—remember no one had Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray as No. 1 overall picks the summer before their final seasons—but the early look is that this could be a down year for offensive line, defensive tackle and cornerback.

Ranking players before the college football season has begun can be dangerous, but think of this as a prioritized watch list more than a set list of rankings.