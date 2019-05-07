Matt Miller's Way-Too-Early 2020 NFL Draft Big Board

Matt Miller's Way-Too-Early 2020 NFL Draft Big BoardMay 7, 2019
The 2020 NFL draft looks like a special one if your favorite team needs a running back or wide receiver. It might be a historic group in those positions once the evaluations are all wrapped up. The running back group is four deep with established, legit stars at the position. Wide receiver is loaded with maybe the best prospect I've ever evaluated (Jerry Jeudy) as well as household names like Tee Higgins, Laviska Shenault, CeeDee Lamb and Donovan Peoples-Jones.
The rest of the draft? We're waiting to see how it plays out with some key players primed for breakout seasons and the surprise players to jump onto the scene—remember no one had Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray as No. 1 overall picks the summer before their final seasons—but the early look is that this could be a down year for offensive line, defensive tackle and cornerback.
Ranking players before the college football season has begun can be dangerous, but think of this as a prioritized watch list more than a set list of rankings.
Top 32 Overall Players
1. Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State
2. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
3. Grant Delpit, S, LSU
4. A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa
5. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
6. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
7. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
8. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
9. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
10. Walker Little, OT, Stanford
11. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
12. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
13. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
14. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
15. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
16. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
17. K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
18. CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
19. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
20. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
21. Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn
22. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama
23. Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama
24. Anfernee Jennings, EDGE, Alabama
25. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
26. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
27. Trey Adams, OT, Washington
28. Nick Coe, DL, Auburn
29. Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State
30. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
31. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
32. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
Quarterbacks
Biggest Hype: Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Best Traits: Justin Herbert, Oregon
Most NFL-Ready: Jake Fromm, Georgia
Best Arm: Jacob Eason, Washington
Best Runner: Tua Tagovailoa
Best Potential: Tua Tagovailoa
Biggest Question Mark: Shea Patterson, Michigan
Biggest Sleeper: Nate Stanley, Iowa
1. Justin Herbert, Oregon
2. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
3. Jake Fromm, Georgia
4. Jacob Eason, Washington
5. Shea Patterson, Michigan
6. K.J. Costello, Stanford
7. Feleipe Franks, Florida
8. Brian Lewerke, Michigan State
9. Jake Bentley, South Carolina
10. Nate Stanley, Iowa
Running Backs
Biggest Hype: Travis Etienne, Clemson
Best Traits: Travis Etienne
Most NFL-Ready: Travis Etienne
Best Third-Down Back: D'Andre Swift, Georgia
Best Speed: D'Andre Swift
Best Power: Najee Harris, Alabama
Best Potential: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
Biggest Question Mark: Cam Akers, FSU
Biggest Sleeper: Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt
1. Travis Etienne, Clemson
2. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
3. D'Andre Swift, Georgia
4. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
5. Najee Harris, Alabama
6. Cam Akers, FSU
7. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt
8. J.J. Taylor, Arizona
9. A.J. Dillon, Boston College
10. Eno Benjamin, Arizona State
Wide Receivers
Biggest Hype: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
Best Traits: Jerry Jeudy
Most NFL-Ready: Jerry Jeudy
Best Outside Receiver: Jerry Jeudy
Best Slot Receiver: Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
Best Hands: Tee Higgins, Clemson
Best Route-Runner: Jerry Jeudy
Best Potential: Jerry Jeudy
Biggest Question Mark: Collin Johnson, Texas (speed)
Biggest Sleeper: Demetris Robertson, Georgia
1. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
2. Tee Higgins, Clemson
3. Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado
4. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
5. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
6. Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
7. Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
8. Collin Johnson, Texas
9. Devonta Smith, Alabama
10. Demetris Robertson, Georgia
Tight Ends
Biggest Hype: Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
Best Traits: Albert Okwuegbunam
Most NFL-Ready: Colby Parkinson, Stanford
Best Slot Tight End: Albert Okwuegbunam
Best Hands: Albert Okwuegbunam
Best Route-Runner: Grant Calcaterra, Oklahoma
Best Blocker: Chase Allen, Iowa State
Biggest Question Mark: Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri (injury)
Biggest Sleeper: Mitchell Wilcox, USF
1. Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
2. Colby Parkinson, Stanford
3. Jacob Breeland, Oregon
4. Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
5. Grant Calcaterra, Oklahoma
6. Mitchell Wilcox, USF
7. Brycen Hopkins, Purdue
8. Chase Allen, Iowa State
9. Sean McKeon, Michigan
10. Harrison Bryant, FAU
Offensive Tackles
Biggest Hype: Walker Little, Stanford
Best Traits: Andrew Thomas, Georgia
Most NFL-Ready: Andrew Thomas
Best Run-Blocker: Andrew Thomas
Best Pass-Blocker: Trey Adams, Washington
Best Potential: Trey Adams
Biggest Question Mark: Trey Smith, Tennessee (injury)
Biggest Sleeper: Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon
1. Walker Little, Stanford
2. Andrew Thomas, Georgia
3. Trey Adams, Washington
4. Alaric Jackson, Iowa
5. Mekhi Becton, Louisville
6. Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon
7. Austin Jackson, USC
8. Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
9. Brady Aiello, Oregon
10. Trey Smith, Tennessee
Offensive Guards
Biggest Hype: Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame
Best Traits: Shane Lemieux, Oregon
Most NFL-Ready: Shane Lemieux
Best Run-Blocker: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
Best Pass-Blocker: Shane Lemieux
Best Potential: Tommy Kraemer
Biggest Question Mark: Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson
Biggest Sleeper: Jon Runyan, Michigan
1. Shane Lemieux, Oregon
2. Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
3. Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame
4. Jon Runyan, Michigan
5. John Simpson, Clemson
6. Ben Bredeson, Michigan
7. Bryce Meeker, Iowa State
8. Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson
9. Josh Knipfel, Iowa State
10. Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
Centers
Biggest Hype: Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
Best Traits: Tyler Biadasz
Most NFL-Ready: Tyler Biadasz
Best Run-Blocker: Tyler Biadasz
Best Pass-Blocker: Zach Shackelford, Texas
Best Potential: Tyler Biadasz
Biggest Question Mark: Kenny Cooper, Georgia Tech (scheme)
Biggest Sleeper: Nick Harris, Washington
1. Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
2. Zach Shackelford, Texas
3. Jake Hanson, Oregon
4. Darryl Williams, Mississippi State
5. Matt Hennessy, Temple
6. Gage Cervenka, Clemson
7. Cohl Cabral, Arizona State
8. Nick Harris, Washington
9. Trystan Colon-Castillo, Missouri
10. Kenny Cooper, Georgia Tech
Defensive Line
Biggest Hype: Derrick Brown, Auburn
Best Traits: LaBryan Ray, Alabama
Most NFL-Ready: Derrick Brown
Best Run-Stopper: Raekwon Davis, Alabama
Best Pass-Rusher: Derrick Brown
Best Potential: LaBryan Ray
Biggest Question Mark: Mustafa Johnson, Colorado
Biggest Sleeper: Ray Lima, Iowa State
1. Derrick Brown, Auburn
2. Raekwon Davis, Alabama
3. Nick Coe, Auburn
4. LaBryan Ray, Alabama
5. Rashard Lawrence, LSU
6. Leki Fotu, Utah
7. Breiden Fehoko, LSU
8. Mustafa Johnson, Colorado
9. Ray Lima, Iowa State
10. Marvin Wilson, FSU
Edge-Rushers
Biggest Hype: Chase Young, Ohio State
Best Trait: Chase Young
Most NFL-Ready: Chase Young
Best Run-Stopper: A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
Best Pass-Rusher: Chase Young
Best Potential: Chase Young
Biggest Question Mark: K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU (injury)
Biggest Sleeper: Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
1. Chase Young, Ohio State
2. A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
3. K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
4. Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
5. Terrell Lewis, Alabama
6. Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
7. Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
8. Curtis Weaver, Boise State
9. Bradlee Anae, Utah
10. Mike Danna, Michigan
Linebackers
Biggest Hype: Dylan Moses, Alabama
Best Traits: Dylan Moses
Most NFL-Ready: Dylan Moses
Best Run-Stopper: Paddy Fisher, Northwestern
Best Pass Coverage: Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
Best Pass-Rusher: Dylan Moses
Best Potential: Dylan Moses
Biggest Question Mark: Shaquille Quarterman, Miami
Biggest Sleeper: David Woodward, Utah State
1. Dylan Moses, Alabama
2. Paddy Fisher, Northwestern
3. Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
4. Shaquille Quarterman, Miami
5. Troy Dye, Oregon
6. Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
7. David Woodward, Utah State
8. Joe Bachie, Michigan State
9. Khaleke Hudson, Michigan
10. Michael Pinckney, Miami
Cornerbacks
Biggest Hype: CJ Henderson, Florida
Best Traits: CJ Henderson
Most NFL-Ready: CJ Henderson
Best Slot Cornerback: Lavert Hill, Michigan
Best Man Coverage: CJ Henderson
Best Zone Coverage: Trevon Diggs, Alabama
Best Potential: CJ Henderson
Biggest Sleeper: Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern
1. CJ Henderson, Florida
2. Trevon Diggs, Alabama
3. Kristian Fulton, LSU
4. Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State
5. A.J. Terrell, Clemson
6. Lavert Hill, Michigan
7. Bryce Hall, Virginia
8. Mark Gilbert, Duke
9. Julian Blackmon, Utah
10. Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern
Safeties
Biggest Hype: Grant Delpit, LSU
Best Traits: Grant Delpit
Most NFL-Ready: Grant Delpit
Best Coverage: Richard LeCounte, Georgia
Best Strong Safety: Grant Delpit
Best Free Safety: Xavier McKinney, Alabama
Best Hybrid Defender: Grant Delpit
Best Run-Stopper: Grant Delpit
Best Potential: Grant Delpit
Biggest Sleeper: Brandon Jones, Texas
1. Grant Delpit, LSU
2. Xavier McKinney, Alabama
3. Richard LeCounte, Georgia
4. Stanford Samuels, FSU
5. Jordan Fuller, Ohio State
6. Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame
7. Richie Grant, UCF
8. David Dowell, Michigan State
9. Greg Eisworth, Iowa State
10. Brandon Jones, Texas