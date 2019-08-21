Video: WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair Throws Out 1st Pitch at Astros Game

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Astros' rotation already features the likes of Justin Verlander, Zack Greinke, Gerrit Cole and Wade Miley—and that's not even mentioning Aaron Sanchez, who was part of a combined no-hitter in his first start with the team after being acquired at the trade deadline.

On Wednesday night, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, 70, was the latest star to take the field at Minute Maid Park and show off his arm:

He was a popular figure in the Astros clubhouse:

Houston (81-46) is already among the World Series favorites thanks to its star-studded rotation. And after a special visit from the Nature Boy, the Astros are working with some extra swagger Wednesday.