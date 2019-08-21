Video: WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair Throws Out 1st Pitch at Astros Game

Video: WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair Throws Out 1st Pitch at Astros GameAugust 22, 2019
The Houston Astros' rotation already features the likes of Justin Verlander, Zack Greinke, Gerrit Cole and Wade Miley—and that's not even mentioning Aaron Sanchez, who was part of a combined no-hitter in his first start with the team after being acquired at the trade deadline.
On Wednesday night, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, 70, was the latest star to take the field at Minute Maid Park and show off his arm:
Houston Astros @astros
Ric Flair! The stylin', profilin', limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, first pitch wheelin' and dealin' son of a gun. https://t.co/SCg7NijauG
Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy
Houston @Astros, The Naitch Is On His Way! WOOOOO! https://t.co/qlLMonPajh
He was a popular figure in the Astros clubhouse:
Houston Astros @astros
"Diamonds are forever and so is Ric Flair." Nature Boy is in the H. 🤘 https://t.co/J19WeesDqt
Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26
.@RealJoshReddick with his hero @RicFlairNatrBoy https://t.co/LXYXZCyJEj
Houston (81-46) is already among the World Series favorites thanks to its star-studded rotation. And after a special visit from the Nature Boy, the Astros are working with some extra swagger Wednesday.
