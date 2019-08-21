Video: Watch Lakers' Anthony Davis Throw Out 1st Pitch Before Dodgers Game

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Anthony Davis is making himself at home in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the Dodgers' 16-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night, Davis tossed the ceremonial first pitch for Lakers Night. The 26-year-old was all smiles after the pitch made it across the plate and into closer Kenley Jansen's glove:

Jansen had invited Davis to come toss out a first pitch in an Aug. 8 promotional video for Lakers Night. Before taking the mound, National League MVP candidate Cody Bellinger accidentally left Davis hanging:

The 26-year-old All-Star forward found a new home in L.A. this offseason when the Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans pulled off a blockbuster trade in mid-June. Prior to that, Davis played seven seasons with the Pelicans, who drafted him first overall in 2012.

During his introductory press conference in mid-July, Davis told reporters how he felt after the trade went down.



"When it was announced that I was being traded, I wouldn't say it was a sigh of relief, it was just something that I thought about for a long time. Obviously, it was tough for me to leave a city I've been playing for for seven years, but when I found out I was getting traded to the Lakers, I realized it was an unbelievable opportunity for me to be here."

Davis added that his goal was to "bring a championship here."

Unlike the Dodgers, who have appeared in the last two World Series—losing both times—the Lakers haven't made the NBA playoffs since the 2012-13 season.

With Davis alongside LeBron James, it's suddenly plausible to ask whether the Dodgers or Lakers will bring a title to L.A. first.