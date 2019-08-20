Pirates' Chris Archer Exits vs. Nationals After 1 Inning with Shoulder Injury

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Chris Archer was taken out of the Pittsburgh Pirates' game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night with what the team described as right shoulder discomfort.

Archer started the game for the Pirates and pitched one inning—allowing two hits and striking out two—before he was removed. Archer tried throwing warm-up pitches prior to the second inning, but after his pitch sailed way north, he was seen shaking his head. Clay Holmes took his place.

The 30-year-old previously spent time on the injured list this season with right thumb inflammation.

