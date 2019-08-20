Pirates' Chris Archer Exits vs. Nationals After 1 Inning with Shoulder Injury

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 21, 2019

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer, right, leaves the field with trainer Bryan Housand before the start of the second inning in a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Chris Archer was taken out of the Pittsburgh Pirates' game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night with what the team described as right shoulder discomfort.

Archer started the game for the Pirates and pitched one inning—allowing two hits and striking out two—before he was removed. Archer tried throwing warm-up pitches prior to the second inning, but after his pitch sailed way north, he was seen shaking his head. Clay Holmes took his place.

The 30-year-old previously spent time on the injured list this season with right thumb inflammation.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    With September’s expanded rosters coming, Pirates prep for call-ups

    Pittsburgh Pirates logo
    Pittsburgh Pirates

    With September’s expanded rosters coming, Pirates prep for call-ups

    Chris Adamski
    via TribLIVE.com

    Hunter Strickland Injured in Weight Room Accident

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Hunter Strickland Injured in Weight Room Accident

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Former Pirates Pitcher Octavio Dotel Linked to Drug Trafficking

    Pittsburgh Pirates logo
    Pittsburgh Pirates

    Former Pirates Pitcher Octavio Dotel Linked to Drug Trafficking

    Cbslocal
    via Cbslocal

    Kluber (Oblique) Shut Down for 2+ Weeks

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Kluber (Oblique) Shut Down for 2+ Weeks

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report