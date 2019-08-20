Windhorst: 'I Don't Think' Lakers Will Sign Dwight Howard Despite Rumors

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Dwight Howard moving from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Los Angeles Lakers is reportedly "unlikely" despite rumors of Lakers interest after DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn ACL during an offseason workout.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said during a Monday appearance on SportsCenter that the Lakers are probably going to target a "younger, more active player" than Howard or free agent Joakim Noah.

"I don't think it's a very likely marriage. I think the Lakers right now are doing their due diligence on players, on available centers," Windhorst said. "... There's a process because Dwight Howard is a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, he can't have free-agent discussions with other teams."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.