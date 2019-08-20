Windhorst: 'I Don't Think' Lakers Will Sign Dwight Howard Despite Rumors

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: Dwight Howard #21 of the Washington Wizards looks on from the bench during the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on March 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Dwight Howard moving from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Los Angeles Lakers is reportedly "unlikely" despite rumors of Lakers interest after DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn ACL during an offseason workout.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said during a Monday appearance on SportsCenter that the Lakers are probably going to target a "younger, more active player" than Howard or free agent Joakim Noah.

"I don't think it's a very likely marriage. I think the Lakers right now are doing their due diligence on players, on available centers," Windhorst said. "... There's a process because Dwight Howard is a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, he can't have free-agent discussions with other teams."

                 

