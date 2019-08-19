Klay Thompson's Father: Warriors SG Will Return from Injury 'Late' Next Season

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is "enthusiastic" about returning from his torn ACL late in the 2019-20 season, according to his father, Mychal.

"He's walking normally, and he's very optimistic and enthusiastic about getting back late next season," Mychal Thompson said on The Warriors Insider Podcast.

"... Once he gets back up to the bay and he is around the team and he's working out, he probably won't be on the court doing full-court drills until late December or January. So, he's got quite a ways to go. But the main thing is just stay dedicated and diligent in your rehab and just continue to work hard and keep that motivation to get back and get back on the court with his teammates."

Klay Thompson suffered a torn left ACL in Game 6 of Golden State's 2019 NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors. He is expected to miss most of next season, if not the entire campaign if the Warriors play things conservatively.

