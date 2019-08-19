Klay Thompson's Father: Warriors SG Will Return from Injury 'Late' Next Season

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 13: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors looks on prior to his foul shot after injuring his knee against the Toronto Raptors during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is "enthusiastic" about returning from his torn ACL late in the 2019-20 season, according to his father, Mychal. 

"He's walking normally, and he's very optimistic and enthusiastic about getting back late next season," Mychal Thompson said on The Warriors Insider Podcast.

"... Once he gets back up to the bay and he is around the team and he's working out, he probably won't be on the court doing full-court drills until late December or January. So, he's got quite a ways to go. But the main thing is just stay dedicated and diligent in your rehab and just continue to work hard and keep that motivation to get back and get back on the court with his teammates."

Klay Thompson suffered a torn left ACL in Game 6 of Golden State's 2019 NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors. He is expected to miss most of next season, if not the entire campaign if the Warriors play things conservatively.

                                                               

