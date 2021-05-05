    Reds' Joey Votto Expected to Miss 1 Month with Fractured Thumb Injury

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 5, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 11: Joey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a double to right field to drive in a run against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning at Great American Ball Park on August 11, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    Cincinnati Reds first baseman is expected to be out for a month after fracturing his left thumb, manager David Bell told reporters on Tuesday. 

    Votto, 37, is hitting .229 to go along with five home runs and 17 RBI for the 13-15 Reds, who are third in the National League Central.

    The 15-year veteran has been one of the game's best hitters since the late 2000s, batting .303 and earning a .933 lifetime OPS. The six-time All-Star has finished top seven in the MVP voting six times, winning in 2010.

    Votto has experienced a regression in recent years, though, as his OPS dipped from 1.032 in 2017 to .768 overall two seasons later. Votto, who has led MLB in walks on four occasions, also struck out 123 times versus 76 bases on balls. In 2020, Votto hit a career-low .226.

    Votto's regression isn't particularly surprising, as he's in his age-37 season. But Votto is still a productive player and an A-plus teammate. Of note, ex-Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig said Votto is "the best guy [he's] ever met."

    Without him in the lineup, the Reds can have a few options. The best one is likely moving Mike Moustakas from second base to first and inserting a to-be-determined player at second. Kyle Farmer is a top option there. The Reds can also opt to roll with Alex Blandino.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Reds first baseman Joey Votto to miss a month with thumb fracture

      Reds first baseman Joey Votto to miss a month with thumb fracture
      Cincinnati Reds logo
      Cincinnati Reds

      Reds first baseman Joey Votto to miss a month with thumb fracture

      Matt Snyder
      via CBSSports.com

      John Means Throws 1st Career No-Hitter

      Baltimore starter throws first Orioles individual no-hitter in 52 years as he blanks the Mariners

      John Means Throws 1st Career No-Hitter
      MLB logo
      MLB

      John Means Throws 1st Career No-Hitter

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Tony La Russa Unaware of Specifics in Extra Innings Rule

      White Sox manager didn't know he could swap out his pitcher on 2nd base to start the 10th inning vs. Reds

      Tony La Russa Unaware of Specifics in Extra Innings Rule
      Cincinnati Reds logo
      Cincinnati Reds

      Tony La Russa Unaware of Specifics in Extra Innings Rule

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Reds' Votto suffers broken thumb, to miss month

      Reds' Votto suffers broken thumb, to miss month
      Cincinnati Reds logo
      Cincinnati Reds

      Reds' Votto suffers broken thumb, to miss month

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com