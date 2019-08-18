Video: Mets' Pete Alonso Sets NL Rookie HR Record with Massive Blast vs. Royals

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso added a home run record to his case for the National League Rookie of the Year during Sunday’s 11-5 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Alonso took Jacob Barnes deep for a solo shot in the top of the ninth to give him 40 long balls on the season, which is a National League rookie record. The home run came after he tied Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger’s 2017 record of 39 during Thursday’s 10-8 win over the Atlanta Braves.

The 2019 Home Run Derby winner went 3-for-4 with three runs, two RBI and a walk during Sunday’s win, once again helping the Mets in their turnaround with his prowess at the plate.

New York won 15 out of 16 games from July 25 through Aug. 10 to climb back into the postseason picture, although it is just 3-4 in its last seven contests. Despite the recent struggles, it is a mere 1.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the final NL wild-card spot.

The Mets are going to need Alonso to continue blasting home runs and adding to his individual record to complete their second-half surge with a playoff spot.