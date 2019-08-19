Gridiron Digest: Rookie Quarterback Extravaganza

5 of 10

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

We can't let the rookie quarterbacks have all the fun, can we? Here's a look at some players at other positions who stood out over the weekend.

Tony Pollard, running back, Cowboys

Pollard was heavily featured with the Cowboys starters against the Rams irregulars in the opening drive Saturday night, rushing five times for 42 yards with one 14-yard touchdown, a nine-yard reception and an impressive, no-nonsense, low-center-of-gravity running style.

When asked about Pro Bowl holdout Ezekiel Elliott after Pollard's performance, Jerry Jones quipped "Who? Now Zeke who?" Jones quickly added that he was "having some fun, not at [Elliott's] expense." LOL. yeah Jerrah, publicly yukking about an employee's expendability during dicey contract negotiations is hysterical. Elliott must be laughing his head off as he digs his heels further into the sand in Cabo.

The Cowboys owner/roastmaster did notice that Pollard missed a block that got Dak Prescott pulverized near his own end zone. Maybe Jerrah has found the solution to two financial problems at once. Ha ha, it's funny because the Cowboys could get their franchise quarterback injured if the not-quite-ready Pollard is forced to play because of Elliott's holdout!

Chase Winovich, edge-rusher, Patriots

The second-round pick out of Michigan followed up a sack against the Lions last week with a sack, a near- sack (Ryan Tannehill ejected the ball while Winovich dragged him to the ground) and a tackle for a loss against the Titans.

Winovich has displayed bend, initial quickness and overall athleticism in his preseason appearances, but Bill Belichick mentioned his "high motor," so all of the stories about Winovich mention his high motor in the headline. Like, all of the stories. Guys, can we stop doing this? Please?

Winovich also posted some Shakespeare quotes about humility on his Instagram. Tom Brady responded by telling him to study his playbook. "Yes dad right away!" Winovich wisely responded.

Let's hope Jerry Jones never figures out Instagram.

Andre Dillard, offensive tackle, Eagles

Dillard appeared to completely space out on the play that knocked Cody Kessler out of the game and Josh McCown out of retirement. But as this breakdown by former NFL lineman Geoff Schwartz illustrates, Dillard was actually handling his assignment properly.

Dillard, the Eagles' first-round pick and heir apparent to Jason Peters, has been solid in camp and in games, so the Eagles are now loaded with depth at tackle. The Texans general managers should call them. No, not all at once! Now you've all gone straight to voicemail, and no one checks voicemail anymore. No wonder the Texans can't get anything done.

Josh Jacobs, running back, Raiders

Jacobs rushed four times for 21 yards in the opening series against the Cardinals. He looked quick and rugged during those four carries, which represented roughly half of his typical weekly college workload.

Christian Wilkins, defensive line, Dolphins

Wilkins recorded his first sack of the preseason against the Buccaneers and has flashed both quickness and the versatility to line up all over the defensive line in early action. But Dolphins coach Brian Flores may be trying to send Wilkins a subtle message:

"He's got to play with better pad level, for sure," Flores said, per Kyle Crabbs of Dolphins Wire. "I hope he reads this. Somebody make sure that he reads that. He has got to play with better pad level … that'll help you!"

Er, Coach, the message-through-the-media stuff is usually for guys who aren't trying hard enough. If you want to talk to a rookie about his pad level you have, like, an office. It's literally your job to tell him things like that personally.

Tune in next week when Flores remembers what Bill Belichick taught him and just starts mumbling incoherently.