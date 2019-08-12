Gridiron Digest: Patriots Reloaded and Ready to Dominate (Again)

10 of 10

Antonio Brown's grievance against the NFL over helmet regulations, his reported threats to retire, his foot ailments and other rumors and allegations simply cannot fit into one segment of Point-Counterpoint. So we paid the debate team some overtime and brought it back for an expanded segment.

Point: Antonio Brown has gone cuckoo bananapants wackadoodle and should be blasted into orbit where he can flutter around with the other moonbats.

Counterpoint: Whoa, that's really insensitive. Brown is a misunderstood victim of the attention economy and our runaway fame culture. He deserves our sympathy, if not praise for having the courage to use his platform for such bold, unfettered self-expression.

Point: Spare me that politically correct nonsense, boomer. Brown's just a spoiled rock star trashing his hotel room because the roadies forgot to remove all the green M&Ms from the bowl. The Raiders should cut him, and the NFL should ban him. While they're at it, they should ban Odell Beckham Jr. too. That way, the next drama-junkie wide receiver will think twice before going Bob Ross on an old helmet or trying to turn his toes into Dippin' Dots.

Counterpoint: It's just that type of abuse of power that causes misunderstandings like this. All Brown wants is a personal exemption from an important safety policy agreed upon by his employer and his labor union so he can continue to earn fame and fortune in a dangerous profession under his own terms. And who really knows what's best for Brown's long-term health and safety: the guy who didn't follow the directions in a cryogenic chamber or a bunch of scientists and engineers testing helmets in laboratory conditions?

Point: Bah, Brown just wants to skip training camp anyway. Things were better in the old days, when players were honored to have the right to participate in two-a-days and didn't worry about Millennial nonsense like free agency and proper hydration.

Counterpoint: Training camp should be shortened to three hours, and preseason games should be replaced with a Madden tournament. Asking players to practice in the heat, attend meetings or obey their coaches is equivalent to press-ganging them into rowing ancient galleys.

Point: Bottom line, coaches need to do something about this kind of aberrant behavior.

Counterpoint: By "coaches," do you mean the paragons of rational thought and behavior who think 20-hour workdays are productive, engage in endless back-room power struggles and are proud of leaving their wives and newborns on the delivery table to rush off to routine meetings? Does sacrificing everything for a career really make more sense than potentially sacrificing a career for the things Brown thinks are important?

Point: It does when what someone like Brown thinks is "important" isn't family, society or even his own earning potential, but old hunks of equipment and the petty squabbles with teammates that ended his Steelers career. The common good matters!

Counterpoint: The individual matters!

Point: You're a commie!

Counterpoint: No, you're a commie!

(Several minutes of incoherent simultaneous pointing and shouting)

Welp, it seems the Antonio Brown situation, like every other situation, is just another excuse for us to descend into ritualized tribal name-calling. Tune in next week when we give Point and Counterpoint medieval weapons, read them the president's latest remarks about Colin Kaepernick and bolt and lock the door.