Eagles Rumors: Nate Sudfeld Out 6 Weeks After Surgery for Wrist Injury

Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld is reportedly expected to miss six weeks after undergoing wrist surgery Friday morning.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the update, calling it the "best-case scenario" for the Eagles.

Sudfeld was putting together a strong performance in the Eagles' preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday before suffering the injury. He completed 10 of his 18 throws for 177 yards and a touchdown.

Cody Kessler and 2019 fifth-round pick Clayton Thorson are the team's other options behind starter Carson Wentz.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters the team doesn't plan to immediately sign another QB and will elevate Kessler to the backup role. He added:

"Nate's going to be fine. He's going to be back. We're optimistic about that and then at the same time, this gives Cody and Clayton opportunities to continue to prove themselves right now and we're comfortable with them. With the ones, with the starters taking the majority of reps in camp, it also gets Carson and those guys enough time to get themselves prepared for the opener, as well."

Kessler has connected on 64.2 percent of his 349 pass attempts in 17 games for the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars since getting drafted in the third round out of USC in 2016. He signed with Philly in May.

He'll likely see a majority of the snaps during the preseason as the Eagles look to protect Wentz, who's dealt with injury woes throughout his tenure as the starter.

A six-week timetable would make Sudfeld available around Sept. 20, so the Week 3 clash against the Detroit Lions is a possible target for his return to the active roster.