NFL Draft 2019: Round 4-7 Grades for Every Pick

Mike Tanier@@miketanierNFL National Lead WriterApril 27, 2019

NFL Draft 2019: Round 4-7 Grades for Every Pick

0 of 4

    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    Day 3 of the 2019 NFL draft is underway, and Bleacher Report has you covered with grades, scouting reports, analysis and insights on:

    • Impact wide receivers like Iowa State's Hakeem Butler, who slipped through the cracks in the first three rounds;
    • Versatile defenders like West Virginia linebacker David Long and Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who could immediately help teams;
    • Developmental quarterbacks like Washington State's Gardner Minshew and Buffalo's Tyree Jackson, who could be the guys everyone is talking about in three years;

    and much more!

    Stay with us for all the action all day Saturday!

Round 4 Pick-by-Pick Grades

1 of 4

    John Raoux/Associated Press

    Coming soon: live grades for every pick in the fourth round of the NFL draft.

Round 5 Pick-by-Pick Grades

2 of 4

    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Coming soon: live grades for every pick in the fifth round of the NFL draft.

Round 6 Pick-by-Pick Grades

3 of 4

    Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

    Coming soon: live grades for every pick in the sixth round of the NFL draft.

Round 7 Pick-by-Pick Grades

4 of 4

    John Raoux/Associated Press

    Coming soon: live grades for every pick in the seventh round of the NFL draft.