NFL Draft 2019: Round 4-7 Grades for Every PickApril 27, 2019
NFL Draft 2019: Round 4-7 Grades for Every Pick
0 of 4
- Impact wide receivers like Iowa State's Hakeem Butler, who slipped through the cracks in the first three rounds;
- Versatile defenders like West Virginia linebacker David Long and Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who could immediately help teams;
- Developmental quarterbacks like Washington State's Gardner Minshew and Buffalo's Tyree Jackson, who could be the guys everyone is talking about in three years;
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press
Day 3 of the 2019 NFL draft is underway, and Bleacher Report has you covered with grades, scouting reports, analysis and insights on:
and much more!
Stay with us for all the action all day Saturday!
Round 4 Pick-by-Pick Grades
1 of 4
John Raoux/Associated Press
Coming soon: live grades for every pick in the fourth round of the NFL draft.
Round 5 Pick-by-Pick Grades
2 of 4
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
Coming soon: live grades for every pick in the fifth round of the NFL draft.
Round 6 Pick-by-Pick Grades
3 of 4
Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press
Coming soon: live grades for every pick in the sixth round of the NFL draft.
Round 7 Pick-by-Pick Grades
4 of 4
John Raoux/Associated Press
Coming soon: live grades for every pick in the seventh round of the NFL draft.