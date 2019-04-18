Best-Kept Secrets of the 2019 NFL Draft

1 of 7

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

It was a typical Saturday for Easton Stick. He threw four touchdown passes to lead North Dakota State back from a 14-0 deficit and take a 35-31 lead over Northern Iowa. After getting stopped at the goal line on an option run, he just needed to punch it in on a quarterback sneak to put the game out of reach.

But the Bison line couldn't get any push. So Stick slid to his left, took on a Panthers defender man-to-man and barreled his way into the end zone.

"It was a fun little meeting for the two of us," Stick said.

It was also nothing unusual for the dual-threat quarterback who led the Bisons to 49 wins during his career, the highest total in FCS history.

"I remember sitting in the first offensive meeting I was part of as a freshman," Stick said. "Our offensive coordinator told us our goal offensively was to lead the country in physicality. That's all 11 guys, quarterback included."

Stick put that physicality to use as a freshman, replacing injured quarterback Carson Wentz and leading the Bison to several FCS playoff wins en route to a national championship. Stick went on to guide his team to two more championships in three full seasons as a starter, throwing 88 career touchdown passes and running for 41 touchdowns.

Stick's rushing ability and wide receiver-like combine measurements (4.62 40-yard dash, 33.5-inch vertical) suggest he's more like the next Julian Edelman than the next Wentz. But Stick chose North Dakota State specifically so he could learn an offense with pro-style concepts, and he showed off a new streamlined delivery at his pro day after spending the offseason working with Zac Robinson (now the Rams quarterback coach) and Mike Sheppard (who worked with Patrick Mahomes two years ago).

Stick isn't huge—though he's no Kyler Murray, either—and he doesn't have Mahomes' arm. But he's experienced, athletic and well-regarded as a team leader. At times, he looks like the Steve Young of the Missouri Valley Conference. And having succeeded Wentz and three-time FCS champion Brock Jensen for the FCS equivalent of the Patriots, he knows how to handle expectations.

"You have to have the mindset that you are going to push the envelope and try to do it better than it's ever been done before," he said. "You find ways to model what they did—because what they did worked really well—and then find your own edge."

Wentz and Jimmy Garoppolo paved the way from the FCS to the NFL for quarterbacks. Meanwhile, Murray, Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson have blazed the trail for smaller quarterbacks. Now it's up to Stick to prove that a prospect who is both smaller than the prototype and from a smaller program can succeed in the NFL.

"I'm in a unique box, but I think that's part of my strength," he said.

"I did a lot of things under center. I called plays in the huddle and controlled a lot at the line of scrimmage. But at the same time, I'm an athletic player who can run and make plays on the edge.

"That combination is a little bit unique to me. I hope it makes me stand out."