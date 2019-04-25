NFL Draft 2019: Round 1 Grades for Every Pick

NFL Draft 2019: Round 1 Grades for Every PickApril 25, 2019
The course of NFL history is about to change forever.
The Raiders have three first-round picks in the 2019 NFL draft to chart a new direction for their franchise. The Giants have two first-rounders to try to flip a negative narrative. The Packers and Seahawks, armed with two first-rounders each, will attempt to reload their arsenals so their superstar quarterbacks can return them to the Super Bowl.
And the Cardinals? They may use the first pick in the draft to do something nearly unprecedented.
The first round of this year's draft promises to be full of controversial quarterback selections, elite defensive talents, nigh-superhuman wide receivers, bold risks, shocking trades, big surprises and (why not?) tight ends from Iowa. And Bleacher Report has you covered right here with draft grades, profiles, scouting reports, analysis and perhaps a joke or two.
The action starts at 8 p.m. ET in Nashville, Tennessee.
1. Arizona Cardinals on the Clock
The Cardinals and Kyler Murray: the boldest draft decision in decades or a monthslong smokescreen?
For weeks, it felt like a foregone conclusion that the Cardinals would draft the dynamic, diminutive Heisman-winning Oklahoma quarterback to pair with new head coach Kliff Kingsbury. But as the draft approached, speculation increased that the Cardinals might stick with second-year starter Josh Rosen and select Ohio State edge-rusher Nick Bosa or Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams instead.
It's the biggest No. 1 overall pick mystery in recent memory. Find out what happens—and what we think about it—in a few hours!
2. San Francisco 49ers (almost) on the Clock
Last season didn't turn out the way the 49ers hoped. New quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL in late September, and the team quickly unraveled, revealing just how many holes still remained on the roster assembled by general manager John Lynch.
The 49ers are expected to select Ohio State edge-rusher Nick Bosa with the second overall pick in tonight's draft to complete an overhaul of their defensive line. But with the Cardinals also eyeing Bosa and other great defensive players on the board, anything is possible.
Check back when the 49ers make their selection for grades, analysis and much more!