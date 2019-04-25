NFL Draft 2019: Round 1 Grades for Every Pick

0 of 2

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The course of NFL history is about to change forever.

The Raiders have three first-round picks in the 2019 NFL draft to chart a new direction for their franchise. The Giants have two first-rounders to try to flip a negative narrative. The Packers and Seahawks, armed with two first-rounders each, will attempt to reload their arsenals so their superstar quarterbacks can return them to the Super Bowl.

And the Cardinals? They may use the first pick in the draft to do something nearly unprecedented.

The first round of this year's draft promises to be full of controversial quarterback selections, elite defensive talents, nigh-superhuman wide receivers, bold risks, shocking trades, big surprises and (why not?) tight ends from Iowa. And Bleacher Report has you covered right here with draft grades, profiles, scouting reports, analysis and perhaps a joke or two.

The action starts at 8 p.m. ET in Nashville, Tennessee.