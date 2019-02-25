Mike Tanier's Pre-Combine Mock Draft: Where We Stand Before Everything Changes

0 of 32

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Ah, the pre-combine mock draft: the boardwalk tarot-card reading of NFL content. We don't know how big or fast the rookies are, don't know how free agency will shake out and aren't even totally clear about who is getting franchise-tagged just yet, but let's make bold predictions about the futures of individuals and franchises anyway. Because it's fun!

This particular first-round mock draft features:

• Three quarterbacks landing in unexpected places

• Eighteen defenders to harass, mangle or otherwise hinder those quarterbacks

• A theological explanation why the defender-to-quarterback ratio is so high this year (it was more interesting than talking about the Falcons)

• Three Clemson players and three Alabama players, and two Ohio State and two Michigan players, because we're all about balance

• Two Iowa tight ends...somehow

• A trio of Raiders selections to provide instant help on both sides of the ball

• A pair of Packers selections to provide instant help on both sides of the ball

• An off-the-rails (or maybe brilliant!) comparison between a college committee running back and an NFL legend

• An exclusive look inside the Jets war room

...and much, much more!

So read on. These picks may not predict the future accurately, but they'll get you pumped up for all of this week's combine action.