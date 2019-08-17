Eagles Rumors: Josh McCown Comes Out of Retirement to Sign 1-Year Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 17, 2019

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown works out prior to an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Already down two backup quarterbacks, the Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly talked Josh McCown out of retirement to provide stability behind Carson Wentz. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, McCown will sign a one-year deal with the Eagles and is going to resume his broadcasting career after the 2019 season. 

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, McCown will receive a fully guaranteed $2 million base salary.

Nate Sudfeld suffered a broken left wrist during the Eagles' first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 8.

Schefter noted Philadelphia expected Sudfeld to return in six weeks.

Cody Kessler started Thursday's preseason contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 26-year-old was placed in the concussion protocol after he took a blindside hit from Datone Jones on the opening drive.

The injuries to Sudfeld and Kessler left Clayton Thorson as the only backup quarterback available for head coach Doug Pederson.

McCown announced his retirement in a June article for the Players' Tribune, writing: "And now, strange as it feels to say, after 17 years ... that journey is coming to an end. Today I'm officially retiring."

Philadelphia will be the ninth team McCown has played for. The 40-year-old previously suited up for the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.

