Pat Shurmur Confirms Giants' Plan to Start Eli Manning over Daniel Jones Week 1

Sarah Stier/Associated Press

Eli Manning still has nothing to worry about.

Following New York Giants owner John Mara telling reporters Tuesday he hopes Manning has a successful enough 2019-20 season that "Daniel [Jones] never sees the field," head coach Pat Shurmur reaffirmed the 38-year-old Super Bowl champion as New York's Week 1 starter.

"John [Mara] owns the team," Shurmur said following the Giants' 32-13 preseason win over the Chicago Bears on Friday night, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "We're on the same page. ... You heard it from the owner."

Mara did address how he would prefer for a quarterback change to be handled should it come to that:

Friday night against the Bears, Manning played the opening series—completing all four of his attempts and tossing a touchdown—before Jones took over and finished the first half. The 22-year-old Duke product impressed with 161 yards and a touchdown on 11-of-14 passing but showed his inexperience by fumbling twice.

The upcoming season is the last of Manning's current contract.