Every NBA Team's Most Glaring Weakness Right Now

1 of 14

John Locher/Associated Press

30. Cleveland Cavaliers: Lack of Wings

Right off the bat, here's one of those teams that has so many weaknesses that it's nearly impossible to settle on just one. The Cleveland Cavaliers figure to be bad. They figure to be very bad. But there are some sources of hope.

Though he has a ways to go as an all-around player, Collin Sexton's 40.2 three-point percentage as a rookie was a pleasant surprise. And the idea of dual-point guard lineups with him and Darius Garland is intriguing.

Larry Nance Jr. should be a fun frontcourt complement to those two. And Cedi Osman has shown flashes of point forward ability. But more wings, especially ones with decent size and switchability, would improve Cleveland's long-term outlook.

Of course, those players don't grow on trees. The one they might have, Osman, isn't even a sure thing. But filling out the roster between the young guard duo and Nance is paramount.

29. New York Knicks: Inexperience on the Wings

We could go with the New York Knicks' glut of power forwards, or the potential shooting disaster Elfrid Payton and Dennis Smith Jr. might combine for at point guard.

But instead, we'll talk more wings. New York has a couple with plenty of potential in RJ Barrett and Kevin Knox, but neither will be ready to lead the Knicks to many wins in 2019-20.

FiveThirtyEight's CARMELO projection system forecasts a terrifying minus-4.1 wins above replacement this season for Kevin Knox. It projects minus-1.1 for Barrett, though his long-term outlook is much better.

They'll struggle when sharing the floor this season, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't. The Knicks should allow these two to take their lumps. Learning through experience could pay off in the long run.

28. Charlotte Hornets: Point Guard

For the last few seasons, Kemba Walker kept the Charlotte Hornets afloat. Since the start of the 2016-17 campaign, the team was plus-2.5 points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor and minus-6.6 when he was off, giving him a net rating swing of plus-9.1.

When Kemba went to the Boston Celtics this summer, Charlotte turned around and signed Terry Rozier to a three-year, $56.7 million contract.

It's maybe unfair to pick on Rozier. He's a fine player. But the contrast from Kemba to him could be stark.

Over those same three seasons, Walker averaged 25.2 points and 6.0 assists per 75 possessions, with a 56.6 true shooting percentage. Rozier averaged 14.5 points and 4.3 assists per 75 possessions, with a 50.1 true shooting percentage.

27. Atlanta Hawks: Defense

Make a note of this now: The Atlanta Hawks are going to provide plenty of entertainment and #LeaguePassAlerts over the course of this season.

Offensively, Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and John Collins have the potential to give us some flashbacks of Steve Nash, Joe Johnson and Amar'e Stoudemire with the Phoenix Suns.

On defense, though, the Hawks are going to surrender loads of points. In 2018-19, Atlanta was 27th in points allowed per 100 possessions, according to Cleaning the Glass. And individually, Young was dead last in defensive real plus-minus.

The Hawks might need one of De'Andre Hunter or Cam Reddish to become their Shawn Marion.

26. Memphis Grizzlies: Shooting

The Memphis Grizzlies have one of the most exciting young cores in the NBA. Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke and Jaren Jackson are a potentially seamless fit at the 1, 4 and 5. Even Kyle Anderson is only 25 years old.

In a year or two, those could be 80 percent of one of the game's more dynamic, versatile lineups. But they may need a deadeye shooter at the 2.

In his two seasons in college, Morant shot 34.3 percent from the shorter three-point line. Clarke was 6-of-24 from deep in his three college campaigns. Anderson's career three-point percentage is 32.4, and he's coming off a 2018-19 in which he was at just 26.5 percent.

Jackson is a ray of hope. He shot 35.9 percent from downtown as a rookie. But sustaining that average mark doesn't feel like it's guaranteed.

This isn't to suggest one or all of the above can't develop as shooters over the next few years. They just don't seem to be there yet.