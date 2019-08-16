Yankees GM Brian Cashman Addresses Mistaken Identity Incident with Police

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 17, 2019

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman speaks to reporters during the Major League Baseball General Manager Meetings Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Carlsbad, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Brian Cashman opened up about his encounter with Connecticut police last week when he was ordered at gunpoint to get out of his Jeep. 

Speaking to USA Today, Cashman explained he was "more than okay with whatever they needed me to do" to "make sure everyone, including themselves, are in a safe environment" and get the situation resolved. 

Per the New York Post's Natalie Musumeci and Larry Celona, officers in Darien, Connecticut, mistook Cashman for an armed car thief who was driving the same vehicle as the New York Yankees general manager. 

Police released body-cam footage of Cashman being pulled over and being asked to exit his vehicle at gunpoint:

Per TMZ Sports, Cashman recently had his Jeep returned to him after it was reported stolen in Connecticut a few weeks back. He forgot to take it off the stolen vehicle list, so when officers ran the license plate, it still came up as stolen.

Officers in the area said they were searching for a white Jeep being driven by a man who brandished a gun at a local doctor's office. 

After one of the officers recognized Cashman and apologized for the mistake, he was allowed to leave. 

 

Related

    Boone: MLB Should Consider Having Mercy Rule

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Boone: MLB Should Consider Having Mercy Rule

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Luke Voit Works Around 1st Base on Friday

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Luke Voit Works Around 1st Base on Friday

    Northjersey
    via Northjersey

    The Yankees’ Historic Success with Lineup Volatility

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    The Yankees’ Historic Success with Lineup Volatility

    Pinstripe Alley
    via Pinstripe Alley

    Would Yankees Drop Aaron Judge in Lineup?

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Would Yankees Drop Aaron Judge in Lineup?

    nj.com
    via nj.com