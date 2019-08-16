Dwight Howard Gives Anthony Davis Advice, Talks Joining Lakers or Clippers

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Seven years before Anthony Davis joined the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster trade, Dwight Howard was the star big man acquired by the Lakers in a huge deal. Although things didn't work out for Howard in L.A., the NBA veteran does have some advice for Davis.

"I would tell him to just enjoy the moment and enjoy this season," Howard said in an interview with Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times.

The 2012-13 Lakers had a lot of hype with Howard, Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash and others on the roster, but the squad struggled to meet expectations and was swept in the first round of the playoffs. Still, Howard focused on the positives when speaking with Markazi:

"When I was here, unfortunately things happened where we didn't win, guys got hurt, but I enjoyed the city, I enjoyed the people and I had some really great relationships with people that came from being out here.

"So there were some positives. We just didn't win that season, and that's what happens when you play basketball. Things may look good, but injuries and other issues may happen and things might not work out, but I still had a good time in L.A."

Howard played only one season with the Lakers before signing with the Houston Rockets the next offseason.

Considering Davis has just one year remaining on his contract, the Lakers could face a similar situation if things don't go well in 2019-20. Like Howard, AD comes to L.A. as a 26-year-old with multiple All-Star selections. Lakers fans will hope the commonalities end there.

Howard's career hasn't been the same after that season. He has only made one All-Star team and has played for three different franchises over the past three years.

Despite his struggles, he knows things are going to be exciting for Los Angeles basketball this year:

I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I do love L.A. Staples Center is going to be rocking this season. When I played there it was rocking every night. The atmosphere is crazy, not just for the Lakers but the Clippers too. I just think all the hard work they’ve put in is paying off now. They’ve always been viewed as the Lakers’ little brother, but they decided to stand out and be different and you have to thank guys like Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and Chris Paul for laying the foundation for this team, and then what Doc [Rivers] has done has been great. This is just all that hard work paying off."

The Clippers should also be a top title contender after adding Kawhi Leonard and Paul George this offseason, putting two of the best teams in the NBA in the same city.

As the 2012-13 Lakers showed, not every offseason move leads to on-court success. However, both teams should feel good about their chances going into next season.