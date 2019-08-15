TMZ Releases Video of Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins Tearing ACL During Workout

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Video footage has been released from DeMarcus Cousins' workout that resulted in the former All-Star tearing his ACL.

Per TMZ Sports, Cousins appears to suffer the injury while driving to the basket and making contact with another player:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.