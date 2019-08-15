TMZ Releases Video of Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins Tearing ACL During Workout

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 15, 2019

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins against the Denver Nuggets during an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, April 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Video footage has been released from DeMarcus Cousins' workout that resulted in the former All-Star tearing his ACL. 

Per TMZ Sports, Cousins appears to suffer the injury while driving to the basket and making contact with another player:

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    What's Next for Lakers After Losing Boogie to Torn ACL?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What's Next for Lakers After Losing Boogie to Torn ACL?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Torn ACL Further Complicates DeMarcus Cousins' Legacy

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Torn ACL Further Complicates DeMarcus Cousins' Legacy

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Video Surfaces of DeMarcus Cousins' ACL Injury

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Video Surfaces of DeMarcus Cousins' ACL Injury

    TMZ
    via TMZ

    Boogie Is Becoming the NBA's Latest 'What If?'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Boogie Is Becoming the NBA's Latest 'What If?'

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer