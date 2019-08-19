Buying or Selling NBA's Hottest Offseason Takes

1 of 6

With the Wizards coming off a 32-50 season and franchise point guard John Wall likely to miss the entire 2019-20 campaign with an Achilles injury, All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal will continue to dominate trade chatter.

The problem? The Wizards want to build around the 26-year-old, not trade him with two years left on his contract.

General manager Tommy Sheppard said the following, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski: "We need to show him that we are about building this the right way, that we aren't going to have character-deficient guys around him. We are going to surround him with guys he wants to play with. He saw that right away in free agency with us bringing back Thomas Bryant."

The Wizards have "no plans to engage in trade talks," even if Beal rejects a three-year, $111 million max contract extension.

While it's admirable to want to build around Beal, it's not a realistic option. After trading Otto Porter Jr. for Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis, the Wizards let both new players walk in free agency this past summer. They also shipped off starting power forward Markieff Morris to the New Orleans Pelicans for reserve wing Wesley Johnson in a salary-saving move.

Even in a weak East, the Wizards won't make the playoffs, no matter what kind of numbers Beal puts up.

His trade value will never be higher than it is right now. The Wizards could completely reboot their franchise with trade offers from teams like the Pelicans or Denver Nuggets.

Verdict: Buy trading Beal and starting the rebuild