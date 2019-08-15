Angels' Albert Pujols Sets Record for Career Hits by Foreign-Born Player

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 15, 2019

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Albert Pujols #5 of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring in the eighth inning of the MLB game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 14, 2019 in Anaheim, California. The Angels defeated the Pirates 7-4. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)
Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Albert Pujols is still rewriting the record books at 39 years old.

The Los Angeles Angels first baseman notched his 3,167th career hit in the bottom of the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday evening—a single to right field that scored Mike Trout—to become the owner of the most hits by any foreign-born MLB player in history:

Pujols singled again in the bottom of the eighth to score Shohei Ohtani and Kole Calhoun, which helped the Angels to a 7-4 victory. According to MLB Stats, the Dominican Republic native surpassed Adrian Beltre's previous record of 3,166.

It has already been a momentous season for Pujols.

The 10-time All-Star secured his 2,000th career RBI in a 13-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on May 9 and joined Hank Aaron (2,297) and Alex Rodriguez (2,086) as the only three players in history to reach that threshold.

Then, from June 21 to June 23, Pujols returned to St. Louis for the first time since he signed his 10-year, $254 million contract with the Angels in December 2011. Previously, the three-time MVP played for the Cardinals from 2001 to 2011, where he was crucial to the franchise winning World Series titles in 2006 and 2011.

Following Wednesday's performance, Pujols owns a .242 batting average with 18 home runs and 70 RBI for the 59-63 Angels. Pujols is signed through the 2021 season.

