Body-Cam Video Shows Police Officer Pointing Gun at Yankees GM Brian Cashman

Connecticut police officers pulled their guns on New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman earlier this month, and body-camera footage of the stop was released Wednesday:

Up to five patrol cars surrounded Cashman outside of a gas station in Darien, Connecticut, believing he was an armed car thief, Natalie Musumeci and Larry Celona of the New York Post reported Friday.

The 52-year-old had been driving his own car, which had been reported stolen earlier in the week but was returned to him after being found abandoned in the Bronx.

Cashman was apparently planning to drive to the Norwalk Police Department to process his car as evidence for the investigation, but it was never taken off the New York Police Department's list of stolen cars.

Additionally, local police had received a call about a person in a white Jeep who had a gun.

This led to the exchange outside the gas station, with firearms drawn and the officers telling Cashman to put his hands outside the window.

"The public should take encouragement when someone is in a stolen vehicle they’re not going to get very far," Cashman told Musumeci and Celona. "I have high respect for all law enforcement. They do an amazing job whether you're in Connecticut and New York City—and sometimes unique circumstances can occur."

All sides are also fortunate no one got hurt during the misunderstanding.