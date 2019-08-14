Report: Carmelo Anthony Has Been Working Out, Scrimmaging with Nets Players

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 14, 2019

Houston Rockets forward Carmelo Anthony handles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Members of the Brooklyn Nets reportedly are lending a helping hand to Carmelo Anthony in his quest to return to the NBA.

Per SNY's Ian Begley and Anthony Puccio, Anthony has been taking part in "informal team workouts and scrimmages" in Los Angeles with Nets players.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: Clippers Close to Hiring Ty Lue

    Former Cavs HC close to joining Clippers as top assistant on Doc Rivers' staff

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Clippers Close to Hiring Ty Lue

    Former Cavs HC close to joining Clippers as top assistant on Doc Rivers' staff

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Sophomores Who Aren't Guaranteed to Improve

    Five second-year players stand out as candidates for stalled development

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Sophomores Who Aren't Guaranteed to Improve

    Five second-year players stand out as candidates for stalled development

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    How to Trade the NBA's Worst Contracts

    No contract in the NBA is untradeable, no matter how egregious or lengthy it may be

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How to Trade the NBA's Worst Contracts

    No contract in the NBA is untradeable, no matter how egregious or lengthy it may be

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Rozier Opens Up on C’s Tenure

    🗣️ 'People think I hate Kyrie' 🧐 What went wrong in Boston 💰 How MJ outmaneuvered Suns in FA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rozier Opens Up on C’s Tenure

    🗣️ 'People think I hate Kyrie' 🧐 What went wrong in Boston 💰 How MJ outmaneuvered Suns in FA

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report