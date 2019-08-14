Report: Carmelo Anthony Has Been Working Out, Scrimmaging with Nets Players

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Members of the Brooklyn Nets reportedly are lending a helping hand to Carmelo Anthony in his quest to return to the NBA.

Per SNY's Ian Begley and Anthony Puccio, Anthony has been taking part in "informal team workouts and scrimmages" in Los Angeles with Nets players.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.