Champions League Results 2019: Qualified Teams and Play-off Schedule

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former winners Celtic and Porto both crashed out of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League in the third qualifying round on Tuesday.

The Scottish champions lost 4-3 at home to Romanian side Cluj. Porto were beaten 3-2 by Krasnodar at the Estadio do Dragao and were knocked out on away goals.

Last season's semi-finalists, Ajax, secured their spot in the play-off round with a 5-4 aggregate victory over PAOK.

Meanwhile, after FC Copenhagen and Red Star Belgrade could not be split after extra time of their second leg, the Serbian club advanced via a mammoth penalty shootout in which every player had at least one attempt from the spot.

Here are Tuesday's results in full and the lineup for the play-off round:

Tuesday 2nd-Leg Results

FK Qarabag 0-2 Apoel Nicosia (2-3 on aggregate)

Rosenborg 3-1 Maribor (6-2)

Dynamo Kyiv 3-3 Club Brugge (3-4)

FC Copenhagen 1-1 Red Star Belgrade (2-2, Red Star Belgrade won 7-6 on penalties)

Ferencvaros 0-4 Dinamo Zagreb (1-5)

Ajax 3-2 PAOK Salonika (5-4)

LASK 3-1 Basel (5-2)

Olympiakos 2-0 Istanbul Basaksehir (3-0)

Celtic 3-4 Cluj (4-5)

Porto 2-3 Krasnodar (3-3, Krasnodar advanced on away goals)

Play-off Fixtures

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Rosenborg

Cluj vs. Slavia Prague

Young Boys vs. Red Star Belgrade



Apoel Nicosia vs. Ajax

Lask vs. Club Brugge

Olympiakos vs. Krasnodar

First legs will take place on August 20 and 21, second legs on August 27 and 28.

Porto went into Tuesday's second leg with a 1-0 lead, but they were 3-0 down inside 34 minutes after a Tonny Vilhena goal three minutes in and a Shapi Suleymanov double.

Second-half goals from Ze Luis and Luis Diaz were not enough for the Portuguese giants to survive after they made the quarter-finals last season:

They will be absent from the Champions League proper for the first time since 2010.

Celtic, meanwhile, suffered a torrid second half on Tuesday to end their hopes of reaching the group stage of this season's Champions League.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Cluj edged in front in the first half at Celtic Park with a header from Cirpian Deac.

The tie was still in the balance with 45 minutes to go, though, and goals from James Forrest in the 51st minute and Odsonne Edouard just after the hour put the hosts back in front.

Billel Omrani's 74th-minute penalty gave Cluj the lead on away goals before Ryan Christie netted two minutes later.

But late goals from Omrani and George Tucudean sealed a terrible night for the Scottish giants:

Celtic now drop into the UEFA Europa League play-offs, while Cluj are just a victory over Slavia Prague away from the Champions League group stage.

Ajax, meanwhile, will face Apoel Nicosia after two penalties from Dusan Tadic and a Nicolas Tagliafico goal saw them to a 3-2 win over PAOK in Amsterdam.