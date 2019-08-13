John Mara Hopes Eli Manning Has Great Year, Daniel Jones 'Never Sees the Field'

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Giants owner John Mara is hopeful that two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning plays well enough in 2019 that sixth overall pick Daniel Jones spends his entire rookie season on the bench.

"I hope Eli has a great year and Daniel never sees the field," Mara told reporters Tuesday. "I mean, that'd be in an ideal world, you'd like to see that."

New York has won a total of eight games the last two seasons under Manning, who is entering the final year of his contract. The 38-year-old is coming off a season in which he completed a career-high 66 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

While Manning has received no shortage of public criticism in recent years, he still has the backing of the organization.

"I do [believe he can play] with the right players around him," Mara said in March, per 247Sports' Dan Schneier.

Manning figures to be the Week 1 starter against the Dallas Cowboys if healthy, giving Jones the opportunity to develop without immediately being thrown into the fire.

Then again, Jones is coming off an impressive first showing in a Giants uniform. The 22-year-old went 5-of-5 with 67 yards and one touchdown in a 31-22 victory over the New York Jets in the team's preseason opener last Thursday.

It was a limited sample size in an exhibition contest, but it was a promising beginning. And should Manning struggle during the season, Mara has let it be known that sentimentality will not affect the franchise's decisions.