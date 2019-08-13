Stephen Curry Laughs at Critics Doubting Warriors Are NBA Title Contenders

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Critics have been quick to dismiss the Golden State Warriors as title contenders after two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant left via free agency this summer and Klay Thompson tore his ACL.

Stephen Curry isn't letting the haters bother him, per NBC Sports' Logan Murdock:

"I just laugh at it. Anybody can say anything about anything nowadays and it can pick up steam. So we've had lots of support. We've had a lot of criticism on the way that doesn't change now. Just what they're saying is different so doesn't change how we go about our business."

Golden State has played in each of the last five Finals, with the first two coming before Durant's arrival to the Bay Area. With a core of Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green, the Warriors won the championship in 2015 and set an NBA record by going 73-9 in 2015-16 before blowing a 3-1 lead to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals.

As some have begun to question whether Golden State's dynasty is over, Curry has now made it clear on multiple occasions that he doesn't believe his team is going anywhere. After the 2019 Finals, he told reporters that he "definitely [doesn't] think it's over," noting he "wouldn't bet against us" (around the 1:30 mark):

He's not alone in that sentiment, either. Green let it be known following the Finals that "we'll be back" (around the 5:45 mark):

Durant may be gone, as is 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala. However, the Warriors have done some retooling, adding 2019 All-Star D'Angelo Russell and Willie Cauley-Stein, among others.

With a revamped roster, there have been questions as to how the likes of Russell will fit in alongside Curry, a two-time league MVP. According to Curry, via Murdock, it will only be a matter of time before the Warriors hit their stride:

"It's just a matter of really trying to get guys comfortable with the system, be able to highlight the different skill sets that we have and different strengths and the chemistry. It will take a little bit of time and a lot of hard work, but like I said, we have a lot of high IQ guys from our core and a lot of leadership and commitment to what we do, so starting in the training camp and beyond, you have to have a mindset that you will continue to get better as the season goes on."

Golden State will begin its quest for a sixth consecutive Finals berth on Oct. 24.