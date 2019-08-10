Jon Gruden: Antonio Brown Has Raiders' Support; Confident He'll Be 'Huge Factor'

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Antonio Brown wasn't present at the Oakland Raiders' preseason opener Saturday night, but he was a topic of conversation afterward.

"There's been a lot of reports out there," Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said following his team's 14-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Coliseum, according to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I can't say I agree with all of them. ... This foot injury wasn't his fault, and it's a serious injury. ... And the helmet thing is a personal matter to him ... and we're supporting him."

Gruden added, per Around the NFL: "We're confident he's going to be a huge factor for the Raiders for years to come."

Earlier this week, it was reported that Brown had suffered frostbite on his feet from undergoing cryotherapy in France without proper footwear. Separately, the 31-year-old All-Pro receiver has an ongoing dispute with the NFL over the league's policy that prohibits him from wearing the helmet he's worn his entire career.

