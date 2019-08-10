Look: AZ Alkmaar Stadium Roof Collapses Due to Strong Winds

VINCENT JANNINK/Getty Images

Strong winds in the Netherlands caused the partial collapse of the roof of AZ Alkmaar's AFAS Stadium on Saturday.

Sports writer Brian Wijker shared this photo of the damage:

According to Sky Sports, no one was hurt in the incident, as AZ were not training or playing in the ground when it happened.

