Look: AZ Alkmaar Stadium Roof Collapses Due to Strong Winds

August 10, 2019

A view of a section of the collapsed at the AZ Alkmaar football club's AFAS Stadium in Alkmaar on August 10, 2019. (Photo by Vincent Jannink / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo credit should read VINCENT JANNINK/AFP/Getty Images)
VINCENT JANNINK/Getty Images

Strong winds in the Netherlands caused the partial collapse of the roof of AZ Alkmaar's AFAS Stadium on Saturday.

Sports writer Brian Wijker shared this photo of the damage:

According to Sky Sports, no one was hurt in the incident, as AZ were not training or playing in the ground when it happened.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

