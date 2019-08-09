Video: Yankees' Brett Gardner Ejected over Cameron Maybin Strikeout

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

New York Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner was apparently a wronged man after he was ejected in the fourth inning of Friday's 8-2 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Home plate umpire Chris Segal sent Gardner to the clubhouse for arguing balls and strikes from the dugout during Mike Tauchman's at-bat. The only problem was, Gardner vehemently claimed he wasn't the guilty party:

Gardner further expressed his frustration following the loss and questioned whether Segal would face repercussions for his mistake:

According to the New York Post's Ken Davidoff, Cameron Maybin struck out immediately preceding Tauchman's at-bat on a slider "that appeared low." Television cameras showed Gardner hitting his bat off the top of the Yankees dugout to show his disgust, but he didn't verbalize anything about the strike call.

