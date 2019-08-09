Yankees GM Brian Cashman Mistaken for Car Thief by Connecticut Police Officers

G Fiume/Getty Images

A case of mistaken identity led to a tense situation involving New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

According to the New York Post's Natalie Musumeci and Larry Celona, police in Darien, Connecticut, "drew their firearms" at Cashman believing him to be a suspect who flashed a gun at a local doctor's office.

Exacerbating matters, Cashman had reported his white Jeep Wrangler as stolen last week. Although authorities in New York found the vehicle and returned it to him, they failed to remove it from the official database of stolen cars.

Cashman was driving the Wrangler to the Norwalk Police Department so it could be formally examined for any evidence connected to its theft.

Musumeci and Celona reported Cashman was in the process of exiting a gas station when multiple police cars surrounded his Wrangler and "between six to nine officers" approached the Jeep with weapons in hand.

"The public should take encouragement when someone is in a stolen vehicle they're not going to get very far," Cashman said. "I have high respect for all law enforcement. They do an amazing job whether you’re in Connecticut and New York City—and sometimes unique circumstances can occur."

He spoke with the officers to achieve a peaceful climax and received a police escort to Norwalk.