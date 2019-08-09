Rangers Ban Man Who Directed Racist Comments at Hispanic Family from Games

Jim Cowsert/Associated Press

The Texas Rangers identified and indefinitely banned an unnamed man accused of making racist comments toward a Hispanic family during Saturday's game at Globe Life Park.

The MLB club released a statement Friday that confirmed "we are notifying the individual that he violated the club's fan code of conduct and is indefinitely prohibited from attending Rangers home games," per ESPN.

Ramon Romero spoke with NBC 5 after his wife, Jessica Romero, posted a picture on Facebook showing a man making an obscene gesture toward the family. They alleged he also made racist remarks.

"For something like that to happen on a day after [the mass shooting] in El Paso, it just hurts to see that there are people out there like that," Ramon told NBC 5.

The Rangers have offered the Romero family tickets to a future game and said they will make sure they have "a memorable and enjoyable experience," per NBC 5.

"It gives me so much feeling of support," Jessica Romero told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I've gotten messages from Washington D.C., Ohio, Louisiana, California, all over. I've tried to respond but there are so many. It's kind of amazing to me how kind people are and the words they're sending."

Texas is currently on a 10-game road trip. It returns home Aug. 15 to face the Minnesota Twins.