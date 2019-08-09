76ers Rumors: Matisse Thybulle Signs Multiyear Shoe Contract with Nike

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Matisse Thybulle #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers in action against the Detroit Pistons during the 2019 Summer League at the Cox Pavilion on July 10, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Matisse Thybulle, the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, reportedly reached an agreement with Nike on a multiyear shoe endorsement contract.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the update Friday.

Thybulle was originally selected by the Boston Celtics before his rights were traded to the Sixers.

The 22-year-old University of Washington product showcased his well-rounded skill set while averaging 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks across five appearances during the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League in July.

He averaged 9.1 points, 3.5 steals, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 2.1 assists in 36 games during his final collegiate campaign with the Huskies.

While the Arizona native wasn't a high-volume shooter in college, he said following the draft that his ability to make an impact in other areas would help his transition to the NBA.

"Knowing your role is a huge thing in college and in the league," Thybulle told reporters. "I think that just preparing myself in college to know my role and be the best I can be at that role is going to set myself up well to be here."

Thybulle will head into training camp as part of a crowded competition led by Zhaire Smith and James Ennis for reserve minutes on the wing behind projected starters Josh Richardson and Tobias Harris.

It's unlikely the rookie is going to play a significant role for the Sixers right away barring a significant rash of injuries. But he does have promising long-term potential if he can become more consistent with his outside shot.

