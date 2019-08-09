Hakim Ziyech Signs Ajax Contract Extension Amid Bayern Munich Transfer Rumours

EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Images

Hakim Ziyech has agreed a new contract with Ajax, with the Moroccan midfielder set to stay at the club until 2022.

The Dutch champions confirmed the new deal on Twitter:

Ziyech's previous contract was due to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season, and it will be a relief to Ajax supporters that he has committed his future to the club.

The news should also put a short-term dampener on rumours regarding a possible departure for Ziyech. Per Goal, Bayern Munich have been linked with the 26-year-old recently, with their other summer target Leroy Sane suffering a knee injury in Manchester City's Community Shield showdown with Liverpool.

It's a shock there hasn't been more speculation regarding Ziyech throughout the summer, as last season he was one of the standout attacking players in European football.

Ziyech was a crucial part of Ajax's memorable 2018-19 season, netting 16 goals and 13 assists as the team romped to the Eredivisie title. Ajax also won the KNVB Cup and made a surprise run to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, where they were eventually beaten by Tottenham Hotspur.

Ziyech showed he was capable of mixing it on the highest stage in European football. He scored three goals and grabbed three assists in the Champions League, including this one against Spurs in the semis:

Per OptaJohan, Ziyech has been a key creator for the team since his arrival in Amsterdam:

The Morocco star typically played in the wide positions last season, where he was able to cut infield and wreak havoc.

Ziyech's left foot is a hammer, making him a major threat from distance. He can also glide past players and is inventive with his passing around the penalty area.

The extension will be a welcome boost to Ajax supporters.

Per BT Sport Football, the team that gave them so many memories in the 2018-19 season has been picked apart since the end of the campaign:

In addition to Ziyech, David Neres and Dusan Tadic have agreed extensions this summer, meaning Ajax have at least kept intact the attacking trio that was such a threat last season.

Should Ziyech have another season in which he posts similar numbers to the previous one, interest in him is likely to intensify ahead of the January and summer windows. In terms of natural talent, he is good enough to play for some of the biggest clubs in European football.

But for now, his focus is set to be on Ajax, with the Dutch side seeking to build on their sensational previous season.