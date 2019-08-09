D'Angelo Russell: Joining Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, 'Like a Video Game'

Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell won't get to play with Klay Thompson for much of the 2019-20 season, but the idea of teaming up with the two Splash Brothers has him thinking 2K20. 

"I think it's like a video game. You got three guys who can shoot the three at a high clip," Russell told Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype. "I think that's really exciting for the fans. Threes are obviously worth more than twos at the end of the day, so I think it gives us an opportunity to win. I'm so excited, and I think we're going to bring a lot of excitement [to the fans]."

Russell, 23, signed a max contract with the Warriors this summer as part of a sign-and-trade that sent him to Golden State and Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets. The Warriors are his third team in just five seasons.

       

