Lakers Rumors: Latest Details on LeBron James' Las Vegas Minicamp

Chris Elise/Getty Images

LeBron James has reportedly organized workouts for the Los Angeles Lakers next month.

Per Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, James has set up the workouts in Las Vegas from Sept. 22-26 with every member of the Lakers expected to take part:

"With eight new players on the Lakers' roster, James wanted to get together early because of a condensed training camp that includes a trip to China. James hopes they get to know one another's games in a closed environment in preparation for training camp and a rigorous 82-game schedule. After the practices, they will have team dinners."

Turner added each training session is expected to last two-and-a-half hours, and players will pay their own way to stay at a hotel in Las Vegas.

This isn't the first time James has held a team-building exercise before training camp. He previously did it with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 through 2018.

Entering his second season with the Lakers, James will be surrounded by a largely different cast than in 2017-18. Anthony Davis, Danny Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Avery Bradley, Quinn Cook and Jared Dudley are among the new players on the roster.

In the wake of a frustrating year with the Lakers and criticism from former Cavs general manager David Griffin in a Sports Illustrated story by Jake Fischer, James has vowed to reclaim his spot as the best player in the NBA:

The Lakers are hoping for big things in 2018-19 following a disappointing 37-45 record last year. Their trip to Las Vegas will be the first step in that process before they officially report to training camp in Los Angeles on Sept. 28.