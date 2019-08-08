Trae Young Reportedly Left Team USA Camp with 'Minor' Eye Infection

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 06: Trae Young #22 of the 2019 USA Men's Select Team brings the ball up the court during a practice session at the 2019 USA Basketball Men's National Team World Cup minicamp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on August 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young reportedly left Team USA training camp due to a minor eye infection.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Young had been performing well for the select team in recent days leading up to the FIBA World Cup later this month in China.

Young was unlikely to get moved up to Team USA's World Cup squad unless a player already on the team had gotten injured or dropped out.

The United States' select team is comprised of young players poised to potentially make the leap to the senior team in the coming years. Sacramento Kings forward Marvin BagleyIII, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and Hawks forward John Collins are among the players on the select team.

Young, 20, was selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft and immediately traded to Atlanta in the deal that sent Luka Doncic to Dallas.

Although the Hawks struggled as a whole with a 29-53 record, Young enjoyed a highly productive rookie campaign. In 81 games, Young averaged 19.1 points, 8.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds, while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from long distance.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

With Young, Collins, Kevin Huerter and rookie first-round picks De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish in the fold, the Hawks have a chance to take a big step forward in the top-heavy Eastern Conference this season.

As for Team USA, it will look to win its third consecutive FIBA World Cup despite the fact several stars have pulled out of the event, including Houston Rockets guard James Harden, Los Angeles Lakers big Anthony Davis and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

The Kemba Walker-led Americans will begin their pursuit of another gold medal when they face the Czech Republic in their 2019 FIBA World Cup opener on Sept. 1 at Shanghai Oriental Sports Center.

Related

    Melo Denied by Team USA

    Jerry Colangelo: 'Where we are and what we're doing, that conceivably could have been a distraction' (SI)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Melo Denied by Team USA

    Jerry Colangelo: 'Where we are and what we're doing, that conceivably could have been a distraction' (SI)

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    NBA Fans Still Can't Trust Stars

    Five years after LeBron's broken promise, not much has changed

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Fans Still Can't Trust Stars

    Five years after LeBron's broken promise, not much has changed

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Rebuilding Team's Biggest Need Right Now

    Atlanta Hawks logo
    Atlanta Hawks

    Every Rebuilding Team's Biggest Need Right Now

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Point Guard Depth Chart Ahead of 2019-20 Season

    Atlanta Hawks logo
    Atlanta Hawks

    Point Guard Depth Chart Ahead of 2019-20 Season

    Soaring Down South
    via Soaring Down South