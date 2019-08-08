Trae Young Reportedly Left Team USA Camp with 'Minor' Eye Infection

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young reportedly left Team USA training camp due to a minor eye infection.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Young had been performing well for the select team in recent days leading up to the FIBA World Cup later this month in China.

Young was unlikely to get moved up to Team USA's World Cup squad unless a player already on the team had gotten injured or dropped out.

The United States' select team is comprised of young players poised to potentially make the leap to the senior team in the coming years. Sacramento Kings forward Marvin BagleyIII, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and Hawks forward John Collins are among the players on the select team.

Young, 20, was selected by the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft and immediately traded to Atlanta in the deal that sent Luka Doncic to Dallas.

Although the Hawks struggled as a whole with a 29-53 record, Young enjoyed a highly productive rookie campaign. In 81 games, Young averaged 19.1 points, 8.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds, while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from long distance.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

With Young, Collins, Kevin Huerter and rookie first-round picks De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish in the fold, the Hawks have a chance to take a big step forward in the top-heavy Eastern Conference this season.

As for Team USA, it will look to win its third consecutive FIBA World Cup despite the fact several stars have pulled out of the event, including Houston Rockets guard James Harden, Los Angeles Lakers big Anthony Davis and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

The Kemba Walker-led Americans will begin their pursuit of another gold medal when they face the Czech Republic in their 2019 FIBA World Cup opener on Sept. 1 at Shanghai Oriental Sports Center.