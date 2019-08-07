Rangers Offer Tickets to Family Allegedly Harassed by Man at Saturday's Game

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Texas Rangers have offered Jessica Romero and her family free tickets to any home game in 2019, according to ESPN and Stefan Stevenson and Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, after Romero said on Facebook that her family was harassed by a man during a Rangers game Saturday.

Per Romero's Facebook post, a man sitting behind her family photobombed a selfie by sticking up his middle finger. He later made several racist comments about Hispanics and said that President Donald Trump needs to hurry up and build a border wall. Romero also included the picture of the man flipping off the camera in her post.

"The Rangers are committed to providing all of our guests with a safe and enjoyable experience and we are truly sorry that this family was subjected to this offensive behavior at Saturday's game," the team said in a statement. "There is no place at Globe Life Park in Arlington for this type of conduct to occur."

"That's definitely not OK, especially when this is supposed to be the greatest country in the world," outfielder Delino DeShields said. "I feel like everyone should be treated equally, especially at a sporting event when people want to come to enjoy a baseball game or a football game or whatever it is. That's just people being ignorant and disrespectful, and that's not OK."

"It's 2019, man," shortstop Elvis Andrus added. "I don't understand why people nowadays are still thinking about that. Your race or your color, what's the difference? We're all human beings in the end."

Romero said she's received support online following the ugly incident.

"It gives me so much feeling of support," she said. "I've gotten messages from Washington DC, Ohio, Louisiana, California, all over. I've tried to respond but there are so many. It's kind of amazing to me how kind people are and the words they're sending."

Along with those messages and the team's offer, one Rangers season-ticket holder offered the family four front-row seats for the team's Sept. 10 game against the Tampa Bay Rays.