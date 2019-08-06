Warriors' Klay Thompson Thinks He'll Return from ACL Injury After All-Star Break

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is targeting a return sometime after the 2020 All-Star break as he recovers from a torn ACL.

"That's my goal," Thompson said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times' Arash Markazi. "I doubt I'll be back before the All-Star break, but I want to be back this season."

The five-time All-Star injured his knee when landing awkwardly on a fast-break dunk attempt. He briefly returned to the game to shoot two free throws but immediately went back to the locker room.

As soon as the Warriors confirmed he had torn his ACL, most fans expected him to miss most—if not all—of the 2019-20 season. Add in Kevin Durant's departure and Golden State is facing a season of transition as the team reshapes its roster.

After facing the general questions over whether they allowed Durant to return before he was physically ready, the Warriors will clearly take every precaution when it comes to Thompson's recovery. The fact Golden State isn't the clear championship favorite and added D'Angelo Russell also removes the urgency to get him back on the court as quickly as possible.

If anything, the Warriors should plan on being without Thompson all year. Should his knee heal and allow him to suit up before playoffs, it will be a welcome bonus for the five-time reigning Western Conference champions.