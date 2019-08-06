Warriors' Klay Thompson Thinks He'll Return from ACL Injury After All-Star Break

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2019

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the warm up before Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 08, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is targeting a return sometime after the 2020 All-Star break as he recovers from a torn ACL.

"That's my goal," Thompson said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times' Arash Markazi. "I doubt I'll be back before the All-Star break, but I want to be back this season."

The five-time All-Star injured his knee when landing awkwardly on a fast-break dunk attempt. He briefly returned to the game to shoot two free throws but immediately went back to the locker room.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

As soon as the Warriors confirmed he had torn his ACL, most fans expected him to miss most—if not all—of the 2019-20 season. Add in Kevin Durant's departure and Golden State is facing a season of transition as the team reshapes its roster.

After facing the general questions over whether they allowed Durant to return before he was physically ready, the Warriors will clearly take every precaution when it comes to Thompson's recovery. The fact Golden State isn't the clear championship favorite and added D'Angelo Russell also removes the urgency to get him back on the court as quickly as possible.

If anything, the Warriors should plan on being without Thompson all year. Should his knee heal and allow him to suit up before playoffs, it will be a welcome bonus for the five-time reigning Western Conference champions.

Related

    Kemba on Team USA: 'Everybody Is Kind of Doubting Us'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kemba on Team USA: 'Everybody Is Kind of Doubting Us'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    How Risky Is Portland's $100M McCollum Bet?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Risky Is Portland's $100M McCollum Bet?

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Offseason Moves We Celebrated Way Too Quickly

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Offseason Moves We Celebrated Way Too Quickly

    mandela namaste
    via Bleacher Report

    Grizzlies Hire Niele Ivey

    Notre Dame associate HC becomes ninth female assistant in NBA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Grizzlies Hire Niele Ivey

    Notre Dame associate HC becomes ninth female assistant in NBA

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report