Warriors' Klay Thompson Thinks He'll Return from ACL Injury After All-Star Break

Warriors' Klay Thompson Thinks He'll Return from ACL Injury After All-Star BreakAugust 6, 2019
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is targeting a return sometime after the 2020 All-Star break as he recovers from a torn ACL.
"That's my goal," Thompson said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times' Arash Markazi. "I doubt I'll be back before the All-Star break, but I want to be back this season."
The five-time All-Star injured his knee when landing awkwardly on a fast-break dunk attempt. He briefly returned to the game to shoot two free throws but immediately went back to the locker room.
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
As soon as the Warriors confirmed he had torn his ACL, most fans expected him to miss most—if not all—of the 2019-20 season. Add in Kevin Durant's departure and Golden State is facing a season of transition as the team reshapes its roster.
After facing the general questions over whether they allowed Durant to return before he was physically ready, the Warriors will clearly take every precaution when it comes to Thompson's recovery. The fact Golden State isn't the clear championship favorite and added D'Angelo Russell also removes the urgency to get him back on the court as quickly as possible.
If anything, the Warriors should plan on being without Thompson all year. Should his knee heal and allow him to suit up before playoffs, it will be a welcome bonus for the five-time reigning Western Conference champions.
Kemba on Team USA: 'Everybody Is Kind of Doubting Us'