Mariners' Tim Beckham Suspended 80 Games for Violating MLB's PED Policy

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle Mariners utility man Tim Beckham has been suspended 80 games without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, a violation of Major League Baseball's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Seattle has 48 games remaining this year, meaning Beckham will be ineligible for the first 32 games of the 2020 regular season.

Drafted first overall by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2008, Beckham has appeared in the big leagues in parts of six different seasons. He owns a slash line of .249/.302/.431 for his career.

The 29-year-old was hitting .237/.293/.461 with 15 home runs, 21 doubles and 47 RBI in 88 games this season. Though the majority of his plate appearances came against right-handers (.218 average), the right-handed-hitting Beckham hit .280 against left-handers this season.

Interestingly, he had accomplished a pair of rare feats in 2019:

Beckham has proved to be versatile in the field throughout his career, and this season had been no different. He played five different positions for the Mariners in 2019, including all four infield spots.

After spending the first nine-plus years of his professional career within the Rays organization, Beckham has suited up for three different teams since the start of 2017. He had a base salary of $1.75 million this season, per Spotrac, and is eligible for arbitration for the final time this offseason.

Though losing Beckham's versatility will affect Seattle's depth chart all around, it will hardly affect the team's playoff chances. The Mariners (47-67), who sit 18 games out of a playoff spot, have long been on their way to extending their postseason drought to 18 years, which would be the longest active streak in the four major North American sports.