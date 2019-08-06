LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Top NBA.com's 2010's All-Decade Team

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets' James Harden and Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard were named to the All-Decade First Team for the 2010s by NBA.com on Tuesday.

They combined to earn 36 All-Star Game appearances, 34 official All-NBA selections and 10 NBA championships over the past 10 years.

                             

