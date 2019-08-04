Doc Rivers Reveals Recruiting Pitch to Land Kawhi Leonard with Clippers

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Why so serious?

Well, if you ask Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, the answer is because it will help you land reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard in free agency.

In a story published Sunday by Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, the Clippers coach opened up about how he tailored his free-agency pitch to Leonard:

"All the other stuff that people think matters in the recruitment, I don't think Kawhi wanted to talk about that, so I didn't. I talked about winning, and basketball. Kawhi is a serious man and I think you felt that with him. I think he felt the seriousness of me and how serious I am about winning and he felt good about that match."

Rivers also noted to Greif that he "can draw upon" his experience as head coach for the Orlando Magic in the early 2000s, specifically leading the team's efforts in landing Grant Hill and Tracy McGrady in 2000.

"I guess the difference this time is I knew the league more. I knew me more," Rivers detailed of now and then. "I had a body of work. The time with Tim and Grant and Tracy, I'd coached one year. I really didn't have a body of work, so I think my body of work played in my favor this time."

Leonard signed with the Clippers on a contract reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski to be four years and $141 million. The 28-year-old two-time NBA champion's move to L.A. was contingent on the Clippers successfully trading for Paul George, which they did by sending Oklahoma City a slew of first-round picks, Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Clippers are searching for their first title in franchise history—a feat Leonard has experience in accomplishing, as he just led the Toronto Raptors to theirs last season.

Rivers' body of work includes winning the 2007-08 title with the Boston Celtics. And now, with the addition of two perennial All-Stars, the 57-year-old veteran has positioned the Clippers as favorites to win the 2019-20 NBA championship.

Prior to his successful recruitment tactics, Rivers built the Clippers roster into an overachiever last season, as the team made the postseason at 48-34 without a true No. 1 after trading away Tobias Harris in February.