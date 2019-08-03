Cubs' Willson Contreras Exits vs. Brewers After Suffering Apparent Leg Injury

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras left Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers after he suffered an apparent right leg injury.

Contreras came up limping and grabbed the back of his right leg as he ran out of the box on a lineout in the bottom of the seventh inning:

The extent of the injury has not been determined, though Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reported after the game Contreras will undergo an MRI on his right hamstring Monday.

He went 0-for-3 in a 4-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Contreras is in the midst of his second consecutive All-Star campaign, one that saw him enter the day hitting .277/.368/.531 with 19 home runs and 57 RBI in 86 games. Unfortunately for him, he had cooled off since the All-Star break, hitting just .194 in 10 second-half appearances, including Saturday.

He has thrown out 12 of 41 runners (29.3 percent) on steal attempts this season.

Chicago's roster is full of versatile players who can play multiple positions, but the team is relatively thin at catcher. After the club dealt veteran Martin Maldonado to the Houston Astros at the trade deadline Wednesday, 25-year-old Victor Caratini (.247 average in 155 career games) sits behind Contreras on the depth chart.

Chicago (59-51) is tied for first in the National League Central and sits a half-game ahead in the wild-card race as it vies for its fifth consecutive playoff berth.