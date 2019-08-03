Rockies' David Dahl's Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain After Getting Carted off

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Colorado Rockies outfielder David Dahl has been placed on the 10-day injured list after suffering a high ankle sprain in his right ankle during Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants, according to Thomas Harding of MLB.com.

Dahl had to be carted off the field in the top of the sixth inning after suffering the injury, which occurred as he attempted to stop his momentum after slightly overrunning a fly ball.

X-rays taken Friday night came back negative, per MLB.com's Jenny Cavnar, but Harding reported an MRI performed Saturday confirmed a sprain.

