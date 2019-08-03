Rockies' David Dahl's Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain After Getting Carted off

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2019

DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 02: David Dahl #26 of the Colorado Rockies is carted off the field after being injured in the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on August 02, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Colorado Rockies outfielder David Dahl has been placed on the 10-day injured list after suffering a high ankle sprain in his right ankle during Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants, according to Thomas Harding of MLB.com.

Dahl had to be carted off the field in the top of the sixth inning after suffering the injury, which occurred as he attempted to stop his momentum after slightly overrunning a fly ball.

X-rays taken Friday night came back negative, per MLB.com's Jenny Cavnar, but Harding reported an MRI performed Saturday confirmed a sprain.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

