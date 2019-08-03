Dodgers Prospect James Carter Announces Retirement to Become Full-Time Model

Dodgers Prospect James Carter Announces Retirement to Become Full-Time ModelAugust 3, 2019
Former Los Angeles Dodgers prospect James Carter is walking away from baseball at the age of 25 to pursue a modeling career.
Carter announced his decision via Instagram on Friday, tagging IMG Models in a post that featured "Next Chapter" as its caption.
The former UC Santa Barbara pitcher was drafted by Los Angeles in the 21st round in 2016. He pitched in three different seasons in the minors, topping out at High-A. After a promising 2017 campaign in which he posted a 2.37 ERA in 21 games, the right-handed reliever went 2-1 with a 5.96 ERA in 13 appearances between two levels of Single-A last year. He also played for the independent Southern Illinois Miners (14 G, 1-0, 6.57 ERA).
UCSB Baseball @UCSB_Baseball
Congratulations to James Carter for signing with the @Dodgers! https://t.co/gXnstBdsX4
Carter finished his career with a 5-2 record and 3.79 ERA in 35 outings, striking out 77 batters in 61.2 innings.
