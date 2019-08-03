Patriots Rumors: Josh Gordon Files for Reinstatement After Substance Abuse Ban

Patriots Rumors: Josh Gordon Files for Reinstatement After Substance Abuse BanAugust 3, 2019
New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon formally applied for reinstatement with the NFL, according to Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams.
The league suspended Gordon indefinitely in December 2018 after he violated the terms of his most recent reinstatement. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the 2013 All-Pro had committed "multiple violations" of the NFL's substance-abuse policy:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From @GMFB Weekend: #Patriots WR Josh Gordon had multiple violations of the drug policy and it was more than marijuana, sources say. He has to show he's clean for a sustained period of time to return. https://t.co/pvmJ9nZ4eg
Prior to his suspension, he caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 appearances for the Patriots.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported in February that Gordon and Martavis Bryant, who's also serving an indefinite suspension, were potentially on track for a return by training camp:
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Gordon and Bryant are suspended, not banished (which would be one year minimum). So, it’s possible they could be back by training camp. Of course, this can’t be said enough: everything depends on getting better and following their treatment plans. That’s where the focus is now.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick deflected a question about Gordon's status Saturday.
"We don't have anything to do with Josh Gordon," Belichick said, per the Boston Globe's Deyscha Smith. "He's suspended. You need to talk to the league. We have no control over Josh Gordon."
While Gordon is unable to join the Patriots for any preseason activities, he enjoyed a game of catch with Tom Brady in June, which the Patriots quarterback documented on Instagram.
Getting the 28-year-old on the field in time for the regular season would be a huge boost to the New England offense. Rob Gronkowski retired in March, leaving a massive void in the passing game. The Patriots selected N'Keal Harry in the first round of the 2019 draft, but banking on a rookie wideout to help compensate for Gronkowski's absence is less than ideal for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.
