Patriots Rumors: Josh Gordon Files for Reinstatement After Substance Abuse Ban

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon formally applied for reinstatement with the NFL, according to Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams.

The league suspended Gordon indefinitely in December 2018 after he violated the terms of his most recent reinstatement. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the 2013 All-Pro had committed "multiple violations" of the NFL's substance-abuse policy:

Prior to his suspension, he caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 appearances for the Patriots.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported in February that Gordon and Martavis Bryant, who's also serving an indefinite suspension, were potentially on track for a return by training camp:

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick deflected a question about Gordon's status Saturday.

"We don't have anything to do with Josh Gordon," Belichick said, per the Boston Globe's Deyscha Smith. "He's suspended. You need to talk to the league. We have no control over Josh Gordon."

While Gordon is unable to join the Patriots for any preseason activities, he enjoyed a game of catch with Tom Brady in June, which the Patriots quarterback documented on Instagram.

Getting the 28-year-old on the field in time for the regular season would be a huge boost to the New England offense. Rob Gronkowski retired in March, leaving a massive void in the passing game. The Patriots selected N'Keal Harry in the first round of the 2019 draft, but banking on a rookie wideout to help compensate for Gronkowski's absence is less than ideal for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.